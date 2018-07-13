2019 Renault Kadjar Shows Updated Interior in Latest Spyshots

The Kadjar is one of several new or updated models Renault is likely to launch this year. But thanks to our latest spyshots, we don't have to wait until its full reveal.

19 photos



Getting straight into the nitty-gritty, we spotted a new infotainment system, which gets rid of all its physical buttons for an all-glass surface, similar to what Volkswagen does in all its cars.



Below that, we see a brand new climate control setup, with three chrome knobs that have little displays in the middle, much like on the new Dacia



On the outside, the Kadjar facelift shows new LED projectors inside the headlight unit which are similar to the ones used by the Megane, as well as redesigned LED fog lights with a nice black plastic surround.



Around the back, it features tweaked 3D taillights and a revised bumper. We think the sportier chin, protruding trunk spoiler and big alloy wheels belong to a new GT-Line body package.



This particular prototype is equipped with an EDC twin-clutch gearbox and no traction control dial, both of which suggest that it's a front-wheel drive car. The 1.2-liter turbo with 130 horsepower, which became increasingly popular after the big diesel purge this year, might be replaced by the new 1.3-liter turbo developed with Daimler. While the unit has gone up to 163 HP , Renault seems to be stuck on a 140 HP setting.



