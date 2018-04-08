2019 Renault Kadjar Facelift Shows Redesigned Grille In Newest Spy Photos

autoevolution
Spied testing with full-LED headlamps, the overhauled Kadjar in the photo gallery wears Rouge Flamme paint and a redesigned fascia. In comparison to the pre-facelift, the newcomer has a different grille with more chrome trim, as well as a go-getting lower grille. The camouflage, regrettably, hides the fog lights out of sight.
Underpinned on the CMF-CD platform, the French brother of the Nissan Qashqai needs to be refreshed as soon as Renault can. The Qashqai, known as the Rogue Sport in the United States, went through the mid-cycle redesign back in mid-2017.

Unveiled in 2015 at the Geneva Motor Show, the Kadjar is expected to roll out the facelift sometime in early 2019. The newcomer was first photographed in March 2018, and even the prototype we’re talking about today is still far from being ready for production. Nevertheless, the 2018 model year brought a couple of upgrades.

As a brief refresher, the compact crossover utility vehicle can now be had with a continuously variable transmission and the TCe 165. The four-cylinder engine is a rebadged Nissan 1.6 DIG-T MR16DDT, developing 165 PS and 240 Nm (177 lb-ft) of torque. But with the facelift, another engine is expected to be added to the range.

That would be the 1.3-liter turbo unveiled by Renault and Mercedes-Benz in December 2017. Dubbed TCe in Renault’s technical jargon, the four-cylinder should be good for anything between 100 and 160 PS, depending on the market.

In terms of sales, the Kadjar finished seventh in the compact utility vehicle segment in 2017 in Europe with 111,705 examples to its name. That’s 14 percent down on 2016 (130,090 examples), and a lot less than the Nissan Qashqai.

Between the two crossovers from the Renault-Nissan alliance, you’ll find the Volkswagen Tiguan on second, Peugeot 3008, Hyundai Tucson, Ford Kuga, and the Kia Sportage on sixth place. The remaining three models in the top ten consist of the SEAT Ateca, Mazda CX-5, and Jeep Compass.
