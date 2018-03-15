Renault Spruces Up Twingo And Kadjar With France-exclusive Special Editions

Starting with the smallest of the two, the Twingo
city car adds stripes along the flank and 16-inch wheels with diamond-cut design and red hubs. The black-and-red theme of the exterior carries on to the cabin, where you’ll find black-and-red leather upholstery and stitching, premium audio with R & Go, automatic climate control, and options that include the dual-clutch gearbox and canvas roof.
The Twingo Red Night can be specified in two more exterior colors, but all three feature red-painted stripes and red badges. Coming as standard with the SCe 70 engine, the special edition can also be had with the Energy TCe 90. Pricing is, as you already know from the beginning of the story, rather expensive. Without further ado, this A-segment urban dweller is €14,900 from the get-go, €17,100 tops.
In the case of the Kadjar Armor-Lux, the French automaker partnered with clothing company Armor-Lux to create a special crossover that kicks off at €31,400 for the TCe 130. The range-topping dCi 130 turbo diesel with AWD
costs €36,900.
With Armor-Lux badges on the front fenders and contrasting finishes for the mirror caps, it’s obvious that this isn’t your average Kadjar
. Even the key card sports four blue lines on a white background as a reminder that the special edition is in with the In Crowd.
Available in Glacier White, Cosmos Blue, Titanium Gray, and Pearl White, the French brother of the Nissan Qashqai comes as standard with desirable equipment such as R-Link 2 infotainment with satellite navigation, full-LED headlights, 19-inch wheels, and Easy Park Assist. The only optional extra is the Bose-branded hi-fi system, which is priced at €700.