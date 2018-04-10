How Many Renault Kadjars Can Equal the Millennium Falcon?

Knowing and understanding a starship’s dimensions in one's imagination takes some skill. One requires basic depth perception, a point of reference and a bit of common sense.
None of which seem to be present in this latest Renault Kadjar commercial, which tries to build on the hype created by the release of Solo: a Star Wars Story in one month’s time.
Judging by the official dimensions of Star Wars’ most iconic ship (Death Star notwithstanding), the guys at Renault really messed this clip up. Legend goes the Millennium Falcon, a modified YT-1300 Corellian light freighter, is 34.75 meters (114.0 feet) long. By comparison, a basic Renault Kadjar measures 4.5 meters or so (14,7 feet).
A common sense comparison of the two dimensions would mean that it would take about 7 Kadjars to match the length of the Falcon. Our brain knows that, and that is why the scene in the clip below when the Falcon hovers over the Renault seems so far off.
According to various sources, the guys that shot the clip for Renault are right about something: there will be a train-robbing scene in the Solo movie. Whether that scene would see Chewbacca riding a train like the outlaws of old or not is another Star Wars story.
It is also unclear whether the commercial uses real footage from the movie, as some of the shots in there seem a bit over the budget for the French.
This new commercial for the Kadjar is hoewver a million steps up from the one the French used last year to promote their cars. Back in December, all we got was a Jedi of sorts swinging his lightsaber in close proximity of the Kadjar and a bunch of Stormtroopers who don’t seem aware he is the enemy.
You can see both clips below, the newest one to the left.
