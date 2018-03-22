Renault Kadjar Facelift Spied for the First Time

Taking cues from the success of its sister brand Nissan, Renault launched the Kadjar crossover back in 2015. Not surprisingly, its combination of affordability and French design worked well, and a facelift is under development.

15 photos HP .



Our spies have captured the first shots of the



Well, just like everybody else, Renault is obsessed with the size of its badge. The Kadjar wears its diamond front logo like a badge of honor, in the middle of a redesigned grille. Obviously, this takes a few hints from the flagship Koleos model.



That tells us the Kadjar could have those J-tails hanging from the bottom of the headlights. Could that be why they covered the bumper? Considering they didn't do it for the Clio, it's hard to say.



A redesign is also going on at the back. Everybody wants a diffuser, so Renault is giving it to them. But the exhaust is still shy and won't show its tip. The optics seem to be the same as those the Kadjar currently has, but it is very likely these will receive modifications with the facelift.



Inside, we don't know what surprises Renault has in store for us. However, we don't really like the quality of the materials they used, especially the tunnel. Maybe that can be fixed. Perhaps the portrait-style infotainment from the Megane is the way to go, but there's only so much stuff they can put on a crossover built to a price. Of course, we have to talk about the big Mercedes elephant in the room. Daimler just installed a 1.3-liter turbocharged engine that was developed with Renault in the 2019 A-Class. The Kadjar is guaranteed to receive this as well, and it should go all the way up to 160 horsepower, though lower output models will be closer to 100Our spies have captured the first shots of the Kadjar . Clearly, this is the facelift, not the chopped up mystery test mule from a while back. The camouflage is thick over the front and back, but what are they changing here?Well, just like everybody else, Renault is obsessed with the size of its badge. The Kadjar wears its diamond front logo like a badge of honor, in the middle of a redesigned grille. Obviously, this takes a few hints from the flagship Koleos model.That tells us the Kadjar could have those J-tails hanging from the bottom of the headlights. Could that be why they covered the bumper? Considering they didn't do it for the Clio, it's hard to say.A redesign is also going on at the back. Everybody wants a diffuser, so Renault is giving it to them. But the exhaust is still shy and won't show its tip. The optics seem to be the same as those the Kadjar currently has, but it is very likely these will receive modifications with the facelift.Inside, we don't know what surprises Renault has in store for us. However, we don't really like the quality of the materials they used, especially the tunnel. Maybe that can be fixed. Perhaps the portrait-style infotainment from the Megane is the way to go, but there's only so much stuff they can put on a crossover built to a price.