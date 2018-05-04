Solo: A Star Wars Story Exclusive Scene to Be Shown by Renault

A month ago, French manufacturer Renault released a video ad for its new Kadjar on the backdrop of scenes from Disney’s latest Star Wars movie. The ad was not, as it seems, a one-time deal, but part of a much more extensive campaign.
The French carmaker revealed on Friday that from now and until July, an advertising campaign spanning through 25 countries in Europe would promote both the new Star Wars spinoff and the abovementioned Kadjar. And will do so with the blessing of Lucasfilm and Disney.
The advertising effort will be visible both on TV screens, where the carmaker will be presenting clips of Chewbacca and Han Solo interacting with the Kadjar, but also at Renault’s dealerships across the continent.
To kick off at first in the UK, the Kadjar-Star Wars campaign will give customers coming through the door a VR-enhanced look at the two main characters of the movie.
Perhaps the most interesting of the advantages this partnership brings is the fact that the French will be showing, six weeks before the movie’s release, an exclusive scene. Provided it is not a scene already shown in the multitude of trailers already released, this should be an interesting screening.
Unfortunately, not all Europeans, and not even all Brits will benefit from viewing this scene. Renault, for now, will only be showing it to visitors to the at Birmingham Bullring and Manchester Piccadilly.
For the rest, meaning the people going to dealerships, booking a test drive could give them the chance to win a family holiday to Italy and visit “Solo: A Star Wars Story” filming locations.
“When Renault joins forces with Solo: A Star Wars Story, it’s natural to expect adventure", says the carmaker in a statement.
“In the all-new movie featuring the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy, filmgoers will find out how taking the alternative road led Han Solo to meet his mighty future co-pilot, Chewbacca.”
