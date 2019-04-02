autoevolution

2020 Renault Clio Starts at EUR14,100, Top Trim More Expensive than RS Trophy

The price list for the market where Renault will first start selling the new Clio, France, was released on Tuesday by the carmaker, marking yet another step toward the start of sales for the latest interpretation of one of Europe’s favorite B-segment cars.

France is the nameplate’s biggest market, and Renault will begin selling the model there starting at EUR14,100 for the entry-level Life SCe 65 version, including VAT.

At the opposite end of the list, the most expensive new Clio is the Initiale Paris Blue dCi 115, which costs EUR26,100, well above more high-performance versions the likes of the Clio RS Trophy and possibly the most expensive production Clio ever.

This version of the car comes, in addition to all the amenities of the top of the range trim, with a host of exterior visual enhancements, including specific starry grille, gloss black mirrors, a shark antenna and 17-inch Initiale Paris alloy wheel rims.

At the interior, the extra euros to be paid for the car are visible in the deployment of heated padded leather seats, a 9.3-inch central screen and Bose sound system.

The model will be offered in six trim levels, with a choice of both gasoline and diesel engines ranging in power from 65 to 115 hp. A hybrid offering will also be available later this year, in the form of the E-Tech system that combines a 1.6-liter gasoline engine with a multi-mode gearbox and a 1.2 kWh battery. 

The new Clio is the first Renault to be built on the new CMF-B modular platform that will be shared by cars wearing Nissan or Mitsubishi logos. Because of this, the vehicle has pretty much been rebuilt from the ground up, using 85 percent new parts.

The pricing list for the new Clio on the home market can be found in the document attached below.
