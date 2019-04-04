All-Female Spacewalk Cancelled Because Female Astronaut Grew Taller in Space

2021 Renault Talisman Facelift Spied, Looks Minor

The Talisman is getting ready for a mid-life facelift, and it's minor by the look of it. This test prototype was just spied undergoing testing in Southern Europe. 13 photos



In any case, let's look at what's going on here. Headlight tweaks are the first thing, but we don't believe these are the finished units. Also, the Talisman has changes to the main grille with revised horizontal bars. The aim seems to be to add some sportiness to an otherwise stylish flagship sedan model.



Around the back, this prototype features a new power bumper that seems to do without the fake exhaust-shaped trim pieces. The taillights seem to be connected directly to the badge now, instead of stopping just short.



The interior might receive trim revisions similar to what we've seen on the Clio, with lighter colors like grey instead of the predominantly black Talisman dashboard. New infotainment with better connectivity is also a must.



In the engine department, both the sedan and the wagon received a bunch of new units late last year. There's a powerful HP replaced the 1.6 turbo, while the



In the engine department, both the sedan and the wagon received a bunch of new units late last year. There's a powerful 2-liter turbodiesel making 200 HP and 400 Nm, which sounds like a perfect fit for the car. Also, the 1.8 TCe with 225 HP replaced the 1.6 turbo, while the diesels have 120 HP and 150 HP, thanks to a new 1.7-liter like the one in the Kadjar facelift. The only thing that should be added is some kind of hybrid model.

But all this probably won't stop the Talisman from being discontinued eventually. Last year, they sold just 20,000 units in Europe, about 1/5 of what the Kadjar SUV managed. Sure, demand for the SM6 in Korea helps, but not enough to keep this car around. We never know what to expect with Renault. The Clio facelift took forever to develop but brought almost nothing new, while the Kadjar's update proved much more comprehensive than originally believed.