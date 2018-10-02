2019 Renault Kadjar Is a Simple But Affective Facelift in Paris

The Paris Motor Show comes every two years, and French automakers love to cram all their debuts there. But 2018 doesn't bring that much from either Peugeot or Renault. With mild cosmetic changes, the Kadjar facelift might look like a footnote of this event, but it's one of the most critical reveals.

16 photos



If you've watched reviews of the



It's going to be offered with either 140 or 160 HP with either a manual or EDC twin-clutch auto. Also, Renault has given its 1.5 dCi diesel AdBlue to meet emissions regulations and is planning to introduce a 1,749cc unit. It delivers 150 HP and sounds like a decent package, but it's still a year away from being available, and we doubt budget-minded buyers will go for it.



The facelift is rather modest, not that there was anything wrong with the Kadjar. We have upgraded to the lower valence, grille, and bumpers. Our favorite bits area actually inside: a new infotainment and climate control switches stop the Renault from looking cheap, even though it is. A few new metallic paint finishes stop the updated crossover from looking too familiar. British racing green is particularly appealing here.



“For the new Kadjar, we placed the emphasis on quality. We gave the trim inserts a more homogenous design and improved overall gap and flush. We also developed a flush-fitting multimedia touch screen and reviewed the design of the air conditioning controls. The improvements are clear to see,” declared Mehdy Delemer, chief product specialist. The European car market is changing right now: lower volumes, much higher taxes and the decreased reliance on diesel engines. All this affects the growth of the crossover segment, which Renault was heavily relying on.If you've watched reviews of the Kadjar , you'll know that it makes for a flawed but very attractive family crossover. The formula has been adapted around gasoline engines and more efficient diesel units. Namely, the more powerful 1.3-liter TCe was added to the range.It's going to be offered with either 140 or 160with either a manual or EDC twin-clutch auto. Also, Renault has given its 1.5 dCi diesel AdBlue to meet emissions regulations and is planning to introduce a 1,749cc unit. It delivers 150 HP and sounds like a decent package, but it's still a year away from being available, and we doubt budget-minded buyers will go for it.The facelift is rather modest, not that there was anything wrong with the Kadjar. We have upgraded to the lower valence, grille, and bumpers. Our favorite bits area actually inside: a new infotainment and climate control switches stop the Renault from looking cheap, even though it is. A few new metallic paint finishes stop the updated crossover from looking too familiar. British racing green is particularly appealing here.“For the new Kadjar, we placed the emphasis on quality. We gave the trim inserts a more homogenous design and improved overall gap and flush. We also developed a flush-fitting multimedia touch screen and reviewed the design of the air conditioning controls. The improvements are clear to see,” declared Mehdy Delemer, chief product specialist.