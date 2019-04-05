Renault Kadjar: Old and New Crossovers Get Compared in Detail

HP

4WD

At first glance, the 2019 model looks the same as the original, but Renault has done just enough to distinguish the two if you look closely enough. This comparison review is a rare opportunity to compare them in the real world.The Kadjar's facelift starts at the front, where the grille now has extra chrome trim. Also, the design of the whole fog light area has been improved, and there's a new lower fascia. Until they start blinking, you might not notice that the indicators have been integrated into the daytime running lights.Down the side, the only change is the access steps. However, this 2019 model has black wheels as part of a cosmetic package. Furthermore, the only major change at the back is the bumper, with the rugged lower trim and reflectors being modified.As for the interior, the newer model is definitely an upgrade. You have new Alcantara trim on this Black Edition, as well as revised climate control and infotainment. They re-modeled the doors, center console, installed an R-Link 2 system with Apple and Android connectivity, as well as handles in the trunk that drop the rear seats.The engine range is basically all-new. Right now you can get the Kadjar with a 1.3-liter turbo making either 140 or 160. Our pick would have to be the 1.7 Blue dCi diesel because it offers a little bit more torque, has a better economy and is the only one available with. While the petrols now have GPF, the diesels have all been switched to an SCR exhaust gas after treatment. The base unit is still a 1.5, but it makes 5 HP and 10 Nm more.