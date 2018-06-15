2019 Renault Kadjar Facelift Spied With New Front End, Will Debut in September

Mumm Creates Space Champagne, Ideal for Zero Gravity

Cosmetically, the prototype is hiding new front and rear bumpers under a layer of camouflage. The grille is also being updated in line with the latest Renault designs. This is still one of the best-looking cars for the money, at least from the outside. The model that occupies the middle of their crossover range was launched in 2015 at the Geneva Motor Show, making it over three years old already. According to credible reports from the French media, Paris is where this facelift will debut.Coincidently, September is also the month when new emissions test come into effect. So like it or not, Renault had to play with its engines and ensure they comply. While we don't foresee major changes, a couple has already been previewed.Firstly, Renault should offer the 1.5 dCi with slightly more power (as seen in the Duster ) and a mild hybrid setup which reduces consumption slightly. Also, given the increasing popularity of small gasoline motors, the Kadjar should get the 1.3-liter which is being shared with Daimler.We believe that this will be offered in two stages of tune: 115 HP and 140 HP, compared to the 100/130of the 1.2 TCe. As for all-wheel-drive... well that's not that important for most French crossovers, so this prototype doesn't get any.As you'd expect, that's where a lot of the development money is being spent. And even though the Kadjar is a popular model, Renault won't add too much to the tech department. Hopefully, the infotainment system will be updated to offer the latest connectivity features (Apple and Android). However, we don't expect the Kadjar to be as good in this department as rivals from VW Group or Hyundai/Kia.Cosmetically, the prototype is hiding new front and rear bumpers under a layer of camouflage. The grille is also being updated in line with the latest Renault designs. This is still one of the best-looking cars for the money, at least from the outside.