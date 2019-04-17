5 Golden Porsche Panamera is “Too Shiny,” Too Dangerous For German Roads

Devil in Fancy Dress is Pouring Acid on Cars in Tiny British Village

A tiny community in Gloucestershire, U.K., is being terrorized by a “devil” in fancy dress, visiting their homes at night and either leaving dirty magazines on their porches or, even worse, pouring acid on their cars. 5 photos



The good news is that police have already recovered a devil mask and a curly black wig, which the suspect is believed to have worn. She also wore a poncho and boots with a thick white sole. Yes, the prime suspect is a woman but she did not act alone: another victim says he caught the suspects on camera, a man and a woman. The man drives the woman around and she gets out and does all the dirty work – in this case, dousing a Land Rover Freelander with gel-like acid.



Police are offering a £2,000 reward to anyone who can offer information leading to the capture of the “devil” and her accomplice.



In the case of John Hurley, the music teacher, he says he’s lucky he didn’t touch the acid because he knew of the situation and immediately connected the dots.



“Luckily I was aware of the previous attacks so as soon as I saw it I knew straight away what it was,” Hurley says. “If I hadn’t known and touched it, it would have been disastrous. I teach music and the acid would have damaged my fingers. It’s devastating to think there are people in our community who could do such a thing.”



“You just don’t know when something is going to happen next. The whole village is generally a very nice community. I parked the car in the drive at about 6pm and the following morning I went outside and I was devastated,” Hurley adds.



