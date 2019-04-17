5 9YO Flying Virgin Australia Alone Spends The Night on Airport Floor

Couple’s Car Becomes Stuck in Bog in Crocodile Territory, They Make it Out Alive

A couple went out on a fishing trip to the Keep River National Park in the Northern Territory, close to the border with Western Australia , and ended up stuck in a bog in crocodile-infested territory. They were rescued some 26 hours later, but only because of their quick-thinking. 18 photos



At some point, they realized that, with the coming tide, they were running the risk of drowning if they stayed in the car. They also knew crocodiles would be making an appearance with the tide, so they decide to unload the truck and make for safer ground, they tell



“Earlier that day we saw two, three croc tracks - they were about five, six metres long,” Nulgit says. He knew they could be killed if they stayed with the car. Even if they had limited food and water, they decided to take their chance.



Once they moved to more solid ground and farther from the water, they started lighting fires. They also scratched the word “HELP” in the sand, drawing arrows towards the car, so pilots could spot them and call for backup.



That, together with the fact that they had told their families when they were expected back, helped with the rescue mission. The frantic search ended about 26 hours from the time they were reported missing.



