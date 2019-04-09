Carlos Ghosn Video Message: I Love Nissan, Executives Backstabbed Me

I’m innocent. This is the essence of a 7-minute video statement released on Monday by SankeiNews on behalf of Carlos Ghosn, the former top executive of Nissan and Renault. Ghosn is currently incarcerated with a wide range of accusations dangling over his head.

17 photos



The first few minutes of the video are both a statement of innocence and a declaration of love to Japan, its people, and Nissan. Despite all Ghosn feels was done to him, the Brazilian-born declares his love in a way that makes it look like he’s running for Nissan’s top position again, oblivious to the dossiers piling up against him.



Then he goes on rebuking all the charges and “accusations that came around these charges” by using no evidence other than his word. He calls the things held against him as “biased, taken out of context, twisted in a way to paint a personage of greed and a personage of dictatorship.”



His main defense in this video is a series of accusations made against unnamed



“This is a conspiracy. This is not about specific events, this is not about greed, this is not about dictatorship, this is about a plot, this is about conspiracy, this is about backstabbing, that’s what we’re talking about,” he says.



He accuses Nissan executives whose names “you know,” of creating a lot of destruction “for their own interests and for their own selfish fears,” playing a very dirty game in this story and at the same time leaving Nissan to the vultures as they pursue their goals.



Ghosn then expresses worries not for himself, but for the declining performance of Nissan and the lack of vision for the company.



He ends his message by making a masked accusation against the Japanese judiciary system. He says he for one is hopeful in a fair trial, but the “three competent lawyers” that have his back don’t share “a lot of serenity about the fairness of the trial.”



A lot is going on in this video of Ghosn, from the occasional glances to his left to the cuts that point to an edited material. The video is attached below.



The video was released in lieu of a press conference Ghosn was supposed to hold on April 11, but was canceled on account of the man having been again arrested The first few minutes of the video are both a statement of innocence and a declaration of love to Japan, its people, and Nissan. Despite all Ghosn feels was done to him, the Brazilian-born declares his love in a way that makes it look like he’s running for Nissan’s top position again, oblivious to the dossiers piling up against him.Then he goes on rebuking all the charges and “accusations that came around these charges” by using no evidence other than his word. He calls the things held against him as “biased, taken out of context, twisted in a way to paint a personage of greed and a personage of dictatorship.”His main defense in this video is a series of accusations made against unnamed Nissan executives that want his head out of fear of a possible merger with Renault messing up their privileges.“This is a conspiracy. This is not about specific events, this is not about greed, this is not about dictatorship, this is about a plot, this is about conspiracy, this is about backstabbing, that’s what we’re talking about,” he says.He accuses Nissan executives whose names “you know,” of creating a lot of destruction “for their own interests and for their own selfish fears,” playing a very dirty game in this story and at the same time leaving Nissan to the vultures as they pursue their goals.Ghosn then expresses worries not for himself, but for the declining performance of Nissan and the lack of vision for the company.He ends his message by making a masked accusation against the Japanese judiciary system. He says he for one is hopeful in a fair trial, but the “three competent lawyers” that have his back don’t share “a lot of serenity about the fairness of the trial.”A lot is going on in this video of Ghosn, from the occasional glances to his left to the cuts that point to an edited material. The video is attached below.