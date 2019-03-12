Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi to Be Led by New Operating Board

The power void created by the arrest of former automotive icon Carlos Ghosn and the damage of his alleged crimes during his time as the head of one of the world’s largest auto groups continue to have effects on the corporate structure of the three carmakers.

Ghosn is accused of a variety of crimes, ranging from underreporting his compensation to personal use of company assets. If found guilty of financial misconduct, for instance, the former executive could spend as much as 10 years in prison. In a joint statement released on Tuesday, Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi announced the creation of a new corporate structure, tasked with overseeing the operations and governance in the group.This new Alliance Operating Board will be headed by Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard and will comprise the CEO’s of each of the three companies: Hiroto Saikawa, Thierry Bollore, and Osamu Masuko.“The creation of the new Alliance operating board is designed to help Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors become what they can be together – the top organization in the rapidly changing and highly competitive global auto market,” the joint statement of the three reads.“Through the commitment and loyalty of the employees of Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors, and highly constructive cooperation with Daimler, the Alliance operating board will look to continue delivering total win-win for all those involved.”In essence, the creation of this operating board means no one man will have all of the group’s resources in his hands, and any decision regarding the three will be based on consensus.Several months after the arrest of Ghosn, the Alliance still seems to be struggling to find its balance on a corporate level. The Brazilian-born executive was just released on bail last week and even asked to be allowed to attend a Nissan board meeting. His request was denied by a Japanese court.Ghosn is accused of a variety of crimes, ranging from underreporting his compensation to personal use of company assets. If found guilty of financial misconduct, for instance, the former executive could spend as much as 10 years in prison.