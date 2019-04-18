2020 Renault Koleos Facelift Spied: Can It Be Fixed?

SUV

HP

To say that the Renault Koleos is not performing well would be an understatement. In 2018, Europeans bought just 19,000 units of this relatively large French. It's about as good as the numbers from a decade ago, but not enough to justify keeping it around. Demand for segment leaders like the VW Tiguan or Nissan Qashqai is over ten times higher, while the little Captur crossover sold 26,500 examples just in March 2018.So what's the problem here? Well, SUV sales are built on reputation, and the Koleos doesn't have a lot going for it. Sure, it's not that expensive, but lacks the reputation of its rivals. Also, you can have similar amounts of space from the much cheaper Kadjar.We figure the best thing to boost sales would be a sports version, but Renault doesn't have the technology it needs to make one. I mean, it does, but it couldn't, not like in the days of V6-powered Clios. It might sound like we're bashing the poor Koleos, but we're just trying to be real. They can't just keep a model a few people think it's cool.The mid-life facelift is unlikely to change very much cosmetically. At the front, we're dealing with new LED headlights, fog light surrounds and a narrower main grille. As you can clearly see, they are adding more chrome trim around the side, including door handle covers. Meanwhile, the rear just shows minor bumper upgrades.Right now, the only engine you can have with the 2019 Koleos is a 2.0 dCi making 175. However, Renault did announce a new diesel with more advanced exhaust gas aftertreatment and an impressive output of 200 HP. It's also very likely that the place of the old 1.6 dCi with 130 HP will be taken by the new 1.7-liter and that a kind of hybrid or plug-in hybrid will be introduced.