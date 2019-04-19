Watch Captain Marvel Zap the Audi e-tron Without Cracking a Smile

The countdown is accelerating to the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, the culmination of a decade of comic-book inspired block busters. With hundreds of millions of dollars just waiting to flow into Marvel’s and Disney’s bank accounts starting next week, everyone wants s piece of the huge upcoming pie.

We’re not sure if any Audi cars will actually be featured in this newest flick, but Marvel heroes have begun appearing in Audi commercials just to make sure some link between the two is established.



Seeing a connection between the zapping powers of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and the charging needs of the



It’s not.



The clip is called The Debriefing and is centered on a government agent bringing Captain Marvel up to speed with what went on in the world while she was gone, from the war against gluten to the need to photograph food before eating it.



Nonsense jibber-jabber goes on for the better part of the clip as the government agent tries to explain stuff and Captain Marvel pretends to understand. Toward the end of the clip, the pair meet the e-tron and the superhero gives it a quick millisecond full charge by zapping it.



There is a single funny bit in the entire clip, and that is the caption that appears at the exact moment when the zap occurs.



It reads “ Charging times will vary and depend on a variety of factors, including ambient temperature, charger type, battery condition, vehicle condition, and others.”





