autoevolution

Watch Captain Marvel Zap the Audi e-tron Without Cracking a Smile

19 Apr 2019, 8:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The countdown is accelerating to the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, the culmination of a decade of comic-book inspired block busters. With hundreds of millions of dollars just waiting to flow into Marvel’s and Disney’s bank accounts starting next week, everyone wants s piece of the huge upcoming pie.
18 photos
Audi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiing
In some of the past films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – especially Iron Man – Audi has been featured as one of the automotive partners, so there was no chance in hell the Germans would have missed the epic conclusion of countless superhero movies.

We’re not sure if any Audi cars will actually be featured in this newest flick, but Marvel heroes have begun appearing in Audi commercials just to make sure some link between the two is established.

Seeing a connection between the zapping powers of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and the charging needs of the Audi e-tron, the German carmaker brought the hero and the car together in what is supposed to be a “hilarious new video.”

It’s not.

The clip is called The Debriefing and is centered on a government agent bringing Captain Marvel up to speed with what went on in the world while she was gone, from the war against gluten to the need to photograph food before eating it.

Nonsense jibber-jabber goes on for the better part of the clip as the government agent tries to explain stuff and Captain Marvel pretends to understand. Toward the end of the clip, the pair meet the e-tron and the superhero gives it a quick millisecond full charge by zapping it.

There is a single funny bit in the entire clip, and that is the caption that appears at the exact moment when the zap occurs.

It reads “Charging times will vary and depend on a variety of factors, including ambient temperature, charger type, battery condition, vehicle condition, and others.”


Audi e-tron captain marvel brie larson Avengers Endgame Audi
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
AUDI models:
AUDI S7 SportbackAUDI S7 Sportback MediumAUDI S6 AvantAUDI S6 Avant MediumAUDI S6AUDI S6 CompactAUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAll AUDI models  
 
 