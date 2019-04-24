New Ford Electric Car to Be Built on Rivian’s Skateboard Platform

Of the multitude of startups trying their luck in the electric car sector, Rivian is undoubtedly one of the most successful. Over the past few months, the company has been the talk of investors’ circles, with the most recent accomplishment being the $700 million secured in February from Amazon and others.

26 photos



It too being focused on electrifying its range, Ford also plans to take advantage of the startup. In addition to the investment, the carmaker agreed to the co-development of a brand new electric car built using Rivian tech.



“As we continue in our transformation of Ford with new forms of intelligent vehicles and propulsion, this partnership with Rivian brings a fresh approach to both,” said in a statement Ford CEO Jim Hackett.



“At the same time, we believe Rivian can benefit from Ford’s industrial expertise and resources.”



So aside for the already announced plan for electrification, a brand new Ford electric car built on Rivian’s skateboard platform is to be created. For now, no other details have been made available.



The Rivian platform allows all of the car’s elements - battery pack, drive units, suspension, braking, and thermal system – to be mounted at maximum the height of the wheel. This configuration translates into increased space for the passengers, but also opens the door to a variety of body styles to be fitted on it.



At the end of 2018, Rivian unveiled the



It remains to be seen whether Ford will use this partnership to create another electric pickup or some other type of car. As April is about to end, Ford too announced its commitment to the success of the Rivian business. The Blue Oval said it will give Rivian $500 million as an equity investment, bringing the dream of an electric pickup closer to reality.It too being focused on electrifying its range, Ford also plans to take advantage of the startup. In addition to the investment, the carmaker agreed to the co-development of a brand new electric car built using Rivian tech.“As we continue in our transformation of Ford with new forms of intelligent vehicles and propulsion, this partnership with Rivian brings a fresh approach to both,” said in a statement Ford CEO Jim Hackett.“At the same time, we believe Rivian can benefit from Ford’s industrial expertise and resources.”So aside for the already announced plan for electrification, a brand new Ford electric car built on Rivian’s skateboard platform is to be created. For now, no other details have been made available.The Rivian platform allows all of the car’s elements - battery pack, drive units, suspension, braking, and thermal system – to be mounted at maximum the height of the wheel. This configuration translates into increased space for the passengers, but also opens the door to a variety of body styles to be fitted on it.At the end of 2018, Rivian unveiled the R1T electric pickup, a model that will hit the road probably as soon as next year. Using four electric motors, one on each wheel, and a variety of battery packs ranging from 105 to 180 kWh, the R1T is the electric pickup truck America has been waiting for for a long time.It remains to be seen whether Ford will use this partnership to create another electric pickup or some other type of car.