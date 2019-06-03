autoevolution

Nissan Warns FCA-Renault Merger Would Call for Review of Existing Alliance

3 Jun 2019, 12:00 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
At the end of May, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles found its match and officially requested French carmaker Renault to consider a merger. Exactly a week since the proposal was made, Renault is yet to answer and its partners in the Alliance seem at a loss.
46 photos
2020 Renault Alaskan2020 Renault Alaskan2020 Renault Alaskan2020 Renault Alaskan2020 Renault Alaskan2019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 1500
In a statement attributed to the Nissan’s CEO Hiroto Saikawa, the Japanese carmaker made public on Monday (June 3) its first official position. One that is neither hopeful, nor desperate.

According to Saikawa, Renault is to discuss the terms of the proposed deal this week. Unlike FCA, who clearly asked for a merger, Nissan would rather see the Italian-American company as a “new member of the Alliance” that could “expand the playing field for collaboration.”

Since that’s not the case, and “the proposal currently being discussed is a full merger,” Nissan warns that it might have to fundamentally review the “existing relationship between Nissan and Renault” given the severe corporate transformation the French will go through at the hands of such a deal.

“From the standpoint of protecting Nissan’s interests, Nissan will analyze and consider its existing contractual relationships and how we should operate business in the future," the CEO ends his statement.

As per FCA’s request, together with Renault it would form a new business to be run by a new Dutch parent company. Its board would comprise 11 members: four each for FCA and Renault, one for Nissan and the rest independent.

Should the Renault board approve the deal, the resulting company would become the third largest car manufacturer in the world, with combined sales of around 8.7 million vehicles annually and access to nearly all markets. 

No plants are to be closed by any of the involved parties according to the FCA plan.

Renault’s executives already met at least once last week to discuss the deal, but reached no conclusion.
Renault Nissan FCA merger Renault-Nissan Alliance
press release
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
NISSAN models:
NISSAN GT-R NismoNISSAN GT-R Nismo CoupeNISSAN Tiida/Versa SedanNISSAN Tiida/Versa Sedan CompactNISSAN Rogue SportNISSAN Rogue Sport Small SUVNISSAN MuranoNISSAN Murano CrossoverNISSAN MaximaNISSAN Maxima MediumAll NISSAN models  
 
 