Nissan Leaf Battery Will Outlast the Vehicle By Up To 12 Years

Nissan is a trailblazer in the EV segment, and the Leaf is the automaker’s crowning achievement. The Japanese are so confident in their EV know-how that the managing director of Renault-Nissan Energy Services claims the battery of the Leaf will outlast the vehicle by up to 12 years.

Over in the United Kingdom, Nissan Energy Solar offers solar panels and battery storage from 7,635 pounds sterling. “We are stepping away from the garage and closer to the living room,” said Carranza, and the all-in-one system is controlled through a smartphone app.



Also in the United Kingdom, the Leaf can be connected to the grid to provide electricity when needed. The scheme extends to Germany and the Netherlands, but in the long run, that much strain on the lithium-ion battery of the vehicle could spell trouble. An even bigger problem is the lack of liquid cooling for the battery, even for the 60-kWh option.



In the “Rapidgate” test of 2018, Bjørn Nyland found out the Leaf has trouble coping with summer temperatures and fast charging. To this effect, it’s cumbersome to drive more than 600 kilometers in a day. The Hyundai Ioniq Electric and BMW i3 better in this regard thanks to active cooling, but nevertheless, Tesla has the upper hand in battery technology.



