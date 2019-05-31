Roberto Carlos to Hand Champions League Trophy Using Nissan Leaf NISMO RC

Electrifying is the best word to describe the UEFA Champions League Final, a spectacle that glues in front of TV screens anywhere between 112 and 200 million people each year. But in 2019, the term will expand far beyond the green rectangular pitch.

An entire fleet of Nissan electric vehicles has descended on the Spanish capital, getting ready to transport officials attending the final. In all, say the Japanese, 363



Nissan has pulled this sort of stunt before, but this year it will add something special to the mix: the



This car will be made available to retired Brazilian footballer Roberto Carlos, who has been selected by UEFA to hand over the Champions League trophy to the winning team at the end of the final.



Shown for the first time at the end of last year, the Leaf NISMO RC is a limited breed (six unit are planned for production) that packs an extraordinary punch: 322 hp and 640 Nm of torque, and a zero to 62 mph acceleration time of 3.4 seconds.



"The Champions League Final and Nissan's electric vehicles are a perfect match because they are both exciting and at the top of their game,” said in a statement Gareth Dunsmore, Nissan marketing manager.



“We are thrilled to offer attendees the experience of zero-emissions transportation on the streets of Madrid, a city that is already at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution."



