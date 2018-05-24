autoevolution
 

Opel Backs Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp in the Champions League Final

24 May 2018, 11:36 UTC ·
by
For ages, it seems, the face of Opel on the European continent has been Jürgen Klopp. The current coach of the Liverpool FC soccer team has promoted the carmaker’s image since 2012, so having him and his team in a major sporting event is a major opportunity for Opel to win some more exposure.
On Saturday, Klopp’s Liverpool faces the challenge of winning a major European tournament for the first time since 2005. The task will not be easy, as facing them on the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, will be Real Madrid, the current title holder and the single team in history to have won the trophy two times in a row.

To honor the moment, and to give Klopp a boost in confidence, Opel has released a statement saying that this weekend “we are all Reds.

The coach was the star of 20 TV commercials over the years and, according to the Germans, “has played a key part in Opel’s positive brand development in the last six years.

“Sincere, approachable, reliable, somebody who stands by everything he says and does and a member of an elite group of manager who has reached the Champions League final with two clubs – this is Jürgen Klopp,” says Opel in a statement.

“His players have appreciated his approach for many years – just like we at Opel do. The successful manager is so much more than a brand ambassador. He embodies the Opel values like no other – since a time when nobody would have expected it.”

None of the two teams facing each other two days from now have any carmakers as sponsors. Back in the day when Opel was still owned by GM, the brand was a sponsor of Bundesliga clubs Freiburg, Mainz, Dortmund, and Leverkusen.

Liverpool’s main financial backer is currently international banking services Standard Chartered, while Real Madrid relies on Emirates and Adidas.
