Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand

5 Brits Spend 35 Million Hours a Year Looking For Their Parked Cars

4 Nissan Juke With Snow Tracks Is Dreaming Of Fresh Powder

2 Nissan Leaf e+ Launched with Huge Increase in Range

1 Carlos Ghosn Slapped with New Charges

More on this:

2020 Nissan Frontier Is “Almost Finished”

29 photos Previously thought to go official for the 2019 model year, the next generation of the Frontier is edging closer to the grand reveal. Senior vice president for global design Alfonso Albaisa offered an insight into the development, claiming that the mid-size pickup is “almost finished.”



Speaking to



Codenamed



Turning our attention back to the Frontier, the current generation sold 79,646 examples in the United States in 2018. In addition to being more than the sales volume from 2017, this result also makes the Frontier more popular than the Titan full-size pickup. On the other hand, Nissan can’t match the Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado.



Priced at $18,990 and coming as standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, the Frontier can also be had with a 4.0-liter V6. For the next generation, Nissan has a new V6 in the pipeline. At the present moment, it isn't known if the engine will be based on an existing powerplant or a clean-sheet design.



Because it will share a lot with the



The three-pointed star came out with the most potent engine option, namely the OM642 in the X 350 d 4Matic. The six-cylinder turbo is capable of churning out 258 PS (255 horsepower) and 550 Nm (406 pound-feet) of torque. Speaking to AutoBlog.com , vice president of product planning Ivan Espinosa said the 2020 Frontier “is something we are actively working on, and will soon be coming to market.” Being based on the Navara from Thailand, Australia, Europe, and South America, the all-new model could go official together with the mid-cycle refresh of the Navara.Codenamed D23 and in production since 2014 in places as close to the U.S. as Mexico, the third generation of the Navara is available with 2.3- and 2.5-liter engine options, naturally aspirated or turbocharged, running on gasoline or diesel. Transmissions include a six-speed manual and a seven-speed automatic with a torque converter.Turning our attention back to the Frontier, the current generation sold 79,646 examples in the United States in 2018. In addition to being more than the sales volume from 2017, this result also makes the Frontier more popular than the Titan full-size pickup. On the other hand, Nissan can’t match the Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado.Priced at $18,990 and coming as standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, the Frontier can also be had with a 4.0-liter V6. For the next generation, Nissan has a new V6 in the pipeline. At the present moment, it isn't known if the engine will be based on an existing powerplant or a clean-sheet design.Because it will share a lot with the Navara , the Frontier will be engineered with multi-link rear suspension for superior ride comfort and roadholding. Because of this configuration, Renault and Mercedes-Benz convinced Nissan to lend them the Navara in order to create the Alaskan and X-Class.The three-pointed star came out with the most potent engine option, namely the OM642 in the X 350 d 4Matic. The six-cylinder turbo is capable of churning out 258 PS (255 horsepower) and 550 Nm (406 pound-feet) of torque.