2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 Confirmed with 2.9 Seconds Acceleration

Back at the beginning of October, when it showed the 8th generation Corvette, Chevrolet said this first-ever mid-engined car of theirs would be the fastest in the family’s history, with an acceleration time of under three seconds. This week, as the SEMA show rages in Las Vegas, the exact figure was announced: 2.9 seconds.
This incredible time can be achieved when the car is fitted with the Z51 Performance Package, and is 0.1 seconds faster than the one achieved by the regular spec Corvette, which reaches 60 mph in three seconds flat. That means the Stingray can shoot over a quarter mile distance in 11.2 seconds at 123 mph (198 kph). This figure is valid for both Corvettes, with or without the Z51.

“The performance of the 2020 Stingray has far exceeded our expectations,” said in a statement Alex MacDonald, Chevrolet vehicle performance manager.

“Moving more weight over the rear wheels helps us get off the line quicker, but it’s the integration between the powertrain and chassis that really takes the performance to new levels.”

Performance packages aside, the hardware that does all the heavy-lifting in the car is the 6.2-liter small-block V8 engine fitted on it. Considered the only naturally aspirated V8 in its segment, the powerplant works in conjunction with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, a combination that has never been used before by Chevy.

The engine develops 495 horsepower and 637 Nm of torque and can be set, together with other elements of the car, to function in one of six driving modes, two more than on the C7.

Now that GM has reached a deal with its unions, the car is to go into production soon, in the early months of next year, at the Bowling Green Assembly facility in Kentucky. Prices for one start at just under $60,000.

