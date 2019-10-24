autoevolution
 

2021 Nissan Frontier Pickup Truck Coming Next Year, “It Will Be a Home Run”

24 Oct 2019, 12:01 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but the all-new Frontier is right around the corner. We’ve been expecting Nissan to refresh the North American counterpart of the Navara for eons, but with a little luck, the next generation will be revealed in all of its glory in 2020.
66 photos
2019 Nissan Frontier2019 Nissan Frontier2019 Nissan Frontier2019 Nissan Frontier2019 Nissan Frontier2019 Nissan Frontier2019 Nissan Frontier2019 Nissan Frontier2019 Nissan Frontier2019 Nissan FrontierNissan Navara (NP300)Nissan Navara (NP300)Nissan Navara (NP300)Nissan Navara (NP300)Nissan Navara (NP300)Nissan Navara (NP300)Nissan Navara (NP300)Nissan Navara (NP300)Nissan Navara (NP300)2019 Nissan Navara special edition for Australian market2019 Nissan Navara special edition for Australian market2019 Nissan Navara special edition for Australian market2019 Nissan Navara special edition for Australian market2019 Nissan Navara special edition for Australian market2019 Nissan Navara special edition for Australian market2019 Nissan Navara special edition for Australian market2019 Nissan Navara special edition for Australian market2019 Nissan Navara special edition for Australian market2019 Nissan Navara special edition for Australian market2019 Nissan Navara special edition for Australian marketNissan Navara Off-Roader AT32 by Arctic TrucksNissan Navara Off-Roader AT32 by Arctic TrucksNissan Navara Off-Roader AT32 by Arctic TrucksNissan Navara Off-Roader AT32 by Arctic TrucksNissan Navara Off-Roader AT32 by Arctic TrucksNissan Navara Off-Roader AT32 by Arctic TrucksNissan Navara Off-Roader AT32 by Arctic TrucksNissan Navara Off-Roader AT32 by Arctic Trucks2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara2020 Nissan Navara
Motor Trend reports that Nissan hasn’t decided about a particular motor show or a dedicated event for the unveiling, but nevertheless, the 2021 model year seems most likely. Speaking to the motoring publication at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, corporate vice president of product planning Ivan Espinosa said the Frontier “is a priority for us” and “a home run.”

Nissan is understood to utilize an evolution of “the same basic platform” from the outgoing Frontier, and the modifications include a different electrical architecture that enables the integration of the latest driver-assist, safety, and connectivity technologies. Automatic emergency braking, for example, isn’t available in the current generation.

D40 is the codename of the second-generation Navara and Frontier, introduced in 2004 at the North American International Auto Show as a rival to the likes of the Toyota Tacoma. F-Alpha is the name of the body-on-frame platform underpinning the mid-sized pickup truck, and the latest version is shared between the Armada, Patrol, and the Titan.

“Strong” and “the spirituality of adventure” are two other promises Nissan made via the global vice president of design Alfonso Albaisa. Given the off-road limited editions of the Navara available in Australia and Europe, we might be in for more trim levels than before.

We’ve mentioned the Tacoma before, the undisputed leader of the mid-sized segment in terms of commercial success, and lots of people like the TRD-ified models for their all-terrain capability. Nissan can’t afford to hand around idly without a competitor, but this type of truck also needs a manual tranny and six cylinders at the very least.

A 2.5-liter engine comes standard in the 2019 Frontier, packing 152 horsepower and 171 pound-feet of torque. The 4.0-liter V6 is more like it, cranking out 261 horsepower and 281 pound-feet to either a six-speeder or a five-speed automatic that predates the dinosaurs.

In all likelihood, both engines will be thoroughly updated in the name of efficiency while the automatic option will be changed to a seven-speed similar to the transmission in the Titan.
2021 Nissan Frontier Nissan Frontier Nissan pickup truck pickup
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? How McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a DriverHow McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a Driver
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Together Forever: Some Love Their Cars So Much They’ll Take Them to the GraveTogether Forever: Some Love Their Cars So Much They’ll Take Them to the Grave
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Ready for the World’s First EV Hot Hatch? It Could Be This VW ID.3 GTEReady for the World’s First EV Hot Hatch? It Could Be This VW ID.3 GTE
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Grab the Popcorn, Here Are the Most Outrageous Celebrity DUIsGrab the Popcorn, Here Are the Most Outrageous Celebrity DUIs
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Things That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and DogsThings That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and Dogs
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
NISSAN models:
NISSAN Titan Crew CabNISSAN Titan Crew Cab Large SUVNISSAN JukeNISSAN Juke CrossoverNISSAN Frontier/Navara Double CabNISSAN Frontier/Navara Double Cab Large SUVNISSAN Frontier/Navara King CabNISSAN Frontier/Navara King Cab Large SUVNISSAN GT-R NismoNISSAN GT-R Nismo CoupeAll NISSAN models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day