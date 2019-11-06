autoevolution
 

Z1 Motorsports Nissan 370Z Boasts Side-Exit Exhaust System, Extreme Rear Wing

Care to guess how old the 370Z is? The two-door sports car from Nissan was revealed in 2008 at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which means that it’s kicking on 12 years of existence. While the engineers are testing the next generation hard at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, the automaker tapped Z1 Motorsports of Carrollton to create a time-attack racing car based on the production model.
Nissan Global Time Attack TT 370Z is its name, and the VQ-series V6 engine has been tuned to 750-plus horsepower. For reference, the NISMO bumps the bog-standard ratings of 332 horsepower and 270 pound-feet to 350 horsepower and 276 pound-feet from 3.7 liters of displacement and natural aspiration.

The single-exist exhaust on the driver’s side of the car is connected to a high-flow system that helps the Garrett GTX 3076 twin turbochargers breathe out better than the stock exhaust. Different fuel management electronics, a Tilton custom clutch for the HGT Precision sequential transmission, and a NISMO GT-R Pro 1.5 differential help the VQ37VHR engine work its magic on the racing circuit.

Z1 Motorsports has also dipped the unibody chassis in acid before prepping the car with a roll cage and a carbon-fiber aerodynamic package. One of the reasons the exhaust system had to be reverted to the driver’s side is the ginormous diffuser at the rear, which is complemented by a similarly impressive wing.

3D printing was used to create the diffuser, front splitter, and sideboards. Brembo is responsible for the performance braking system, the heavy-duty radiator comes from NISMO, and multiple cooling systems were installed to keep the temperatures of the oil, transmission, and differential under control. RAYS Volk ZE40 aluminum-alloy wheels were also fitted, wrapped in Yokohama Advan A052 315/30 R18 extreme performance summer tires. These babies are highly popular in the SCCA Time Trials Nationals, especially in the case of the Mazda MX-5.

Turning our attention to the interior of the SEMA build, Z1 Motorsports has taken pretty much everything out to install a single OMP HRC-R Carbon Air FIA race seat and custom-fabricated instrument panel. Of course, the steering wheel now comes with a quick-release system and Alcantara on the rim.
