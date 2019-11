Z1 Motorsports Nissan 370Z Boasts Side-Exit Exhaust System, Extreme Rear Wing

Care to guess how old the 370Z is? The two-door sports car from Nissan was revealed in 2008 at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which means that it’s kicking on 12 years of existence. While the engineers are testing the next generation hard at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, the automaker tapped Z1 Motorsports of Carrollton to create a time-attack racing car based on the production model.