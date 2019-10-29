autoevolution
 
Mercedes-Benz is not an automaker known for its pickup trucks (at all). That’s why when it announced its first such model, it raised many eyebrows.

Mercedes May Discontinue the X-Class - We Drove It to See If It's Really a Loss

People rightfully questioned whether or not it was wise for the Three Pointed Start to launch a luxury pickup, given that it has zero experience in the field, as well as the fact that the market is already quite well catered for.

To make the decision even more questionable, Mercedes chose not to sell it in the United States, the Mecca for all things pickup. Sure, it wouldn’t have been popular Stateside with four-cylinder engines, but the V6 diesel that joined its engine range later, as well as the rumored V8, would have made it much more palatable for the American pickup buying public.

There were even some extended-bed test mules spotted which further strengthened the idea that the automaker was eventually planning to start selling the X-Class in the States - a long bed version with a V8 would, I’m sure, have proven quite popular.

In its first year on sale, apparently only 16,700 units were sold in Europe, Australia and South Africa. The number is really low and it mostly has to do with the X’s high starting price - in Germany, for instance, the basic model starts at nearly €38,000, and an example with all the bells and whistles (and the V6 engine) is closer to €60,000.

Now, a report published by Automotive News says the automaker is looking to drop the model altogether, as it tries to save some money which will need to sort out the diesel emissions mess and additional Takata airbag-related recalls.

We tried out an X250 4Matic with the automatic gearbox in order to see if the pickup truck world would have been an emptier place without the X-Class, or if it won’t really be missed once it’s gone. My tester was a fairly high-spec example, with plenty of gadgets, part-leather and part-suede seats.

Powering it was a 2.3-liter four-cylinder diesel engine force-fed by two turbochargers to make 190 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque. This isn’t one of Mercedes’ own engines, because it’s actually a Nissan one, the same that powers the Navara with which the X-Class shares even more: the chassis, the cab many and ancillaries.

In fact, I must mention that I did drive a Navara with the exact same engine and gearbox combo, so I’ll be able to tell if and how the two vehicles are different. And the most obvious difference between the two has to do with refinement - the X-Class is just so much quieter inside and there is less vibration that makes its way into the cabin.

It really goes to show that a little soundproofing goes a long way towards changing how a vehicle is perceived. In regards to performance, I was a bit surprised that the X-Class didn’t feel as punchy as the Navara.

Then I checked out both vehicles’ spec sheets and discovered that the Mercedes is actually slower than the Nissan. The X250d automatic sprints to 100 km/h in 11.8 seconds, while the same-spec Navara does it exactly one second quicker. This must have something to do with the extra 250 kg that the Mercedes has to carry around.

This also affects efficiency - the Navara has a claimed rating of 7 l/100km, while the X-Class has a claimed rating of 7.9 l/100km. And it proved thirstier in the real world too - when I drove the Navara, it averaged around 10.5 l/100km, while the X-Class could only muster 11.5 l/100km (in very similar driving conditions).

Out on the road, the X-Class does start to earn its Three Pointed Stars, though. Aside from the aforementioned extra refinement, its suspension clearly has different tuning compared to the Navara - it’s fairly comfortable (although it still exhibits the unavoidable pickup patter over uneven tarmac) and I found it surprisingly entertaining to drive on twisty roads.

Sure, you sit as high as you do in a van (which is higher than most SUVs), and carrying speed into corners you will feel there is a lot of lean, yet it doesn’t really feel like it’s ready to topple over. There’s also less roll through corners than I noticed in the Navara, even though it’s at least as comfortable as the Nissan (if not more so).

Another characteristic that pleasantly surprised me was the X-Class’ high speed cruising ability. Its top speed is 176 km/h (110 mph), but it’s far less dramatic than you would expect given how tall it is. Wind and road noise are remarkably low and it’s actually really stable and reassuring (this was made even more impressive by the fact that my tester rode on off-road tires).

Off-road, I found it just as capable as the Navara. You really feel its impressive ditch-traversing axle articulation which coupled with the all-wheel drive, low range gears and electronically-locking rear differential make it a superb vehicle to overland in. I even drove it into, through and then out of a river without any hassle whatsoever.

After spending a few days with the X-Class, it started to win me over, and I did see its purpose. Sure, it feels just like the Navara in many ways, but calling it a rebadged Nissan wouldn’t be fair.

Sitting inside the X-Class, it does feel like a step up from the Navara (even if some buttons and switches are shared), and on the move it’s quieter and more refined. From the outside, my tester looked far better than any Japanese pickup I’ve seen, even though the shape of the cab is quite evidently identical.

Knowing that both the Mercedes and Nissan are built in the same factory in Spain, I was honestly expecting to reach a different verdict than the one I actually reached. The X-Class feels like a more luxurious and more refined Navara, and it certainly justifies a price difference.

Now if the actual price difference between the two is justified is harder to say. All you’re paying for with the X-Class is more pleasant styling (which could have been even better if it stuck closer to the design study that previewed it), as well as a nicer interior that’s quieter and more refined.

However, it isn’t any more capable off-road, and it’s actually a bit slower and thirstier on-road, so it’s not really better in every way. It certainly has more parking lot kudos and if you opt for the V6 engine it really pulls a lot stronger, but in as-tested guise, I can’t say I’d have a clear heart recommending it over an equivalent Navara.

So, to answer the question of whether or not it is a good model that has enriched the pickup world, I’d have to say yes. It’s not an emphatic “yes!” but it is a “yes” nonetheless, because while it’s not perfect (and you can’t escape its derivative nature, since it’s mechanically very close to the Nissan), it does have some qualities that put it at the top of the class for pickups.

The pickup world would be an emptier place without the X-Class and if the source report turns out to be accurate, it may very well have to do without it in the not too distant future. Had Mercedes developed its own pickup from the ground up, then I’m sure it would have been a more unique and more accomplished model, but even this Navara-derived X-Class is still worthy of consideration for pickup buyers who want a workhorse with a luxury car twist.
