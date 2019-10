Nissan Juke Widebody Looks Stout, Has Massive Ducktail Spoiler

CVT

First of all, this tuning project shouldn't come as a surprise. For one thing, the already-controversial appearance of the Juke easily makes this a candidate for those wishing to stand out. And with the second generation of the vehicle now among us, it's only natural for aftermarket developers to play with the old car.The Juke staring at us from behind the screen bets on multiple cards that can be considered trends on social media these days. As such, we're talking about a melange involving fat arches, air suspension and uber-polished wheels.So the one behind the wheel can play with the ground clearance of the vehicle, which means the original crossover aura of the Juke is here to stay.Then again, the exterior of this Nissan is just one of the areas that have been touched by the transformation.As far as the cabin of the vehicle is concerned, we can see a nitrous bottle in between the front seats, which might be a hint towards a trip to the gym (thetranny of the car can't take all that much abuse, so perhaps we shouldn't expect Juke-R levels of muscle).And there's quite a lot going on in the trunk, where the fresh infotainment setup involves goodies ranging from a decently-sized screen to a turntable - mobile disco, anybody?It looks like this widebody Juke, a project that was completed in Indonesia, has already grabbed tuning show awards, as you'll be able to notice in the social media posts below - make sure to use the swipe feature for the complete take on the contraption.