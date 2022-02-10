1954 Chevrolet Corvette Raised in California Won’t Give Up Without a Fight

Chevrolet started the production of the 1954 Corvette in the previous December, with GM’s St. Louis plant in Missouri in charge of building all units.
The production of the 1954 Corvette, therefore, came down to just 3,640 units, and all of them were born as convertibles given the coupe wasn’t available at that time.
Purchased new in California, this Corvette is obviously a very rough project car right now, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s ready to give up without a fight. Not at all, as the Vette still hopes for a full restoration, though on the other hand, it’s pretty clear this isn’t aimed at the faint of heart.
There are lots of parts that are currently missing, and eBay seller mastersfred says the Corvette also needs to be wired. The engine inside is no longer the original unit but a 350 (5.7-liter) from a newer Corvette. Yet, we know nothing else about it, so it’s hard to tell if the engine starts, or at least, if it turns over.
The car is said to come with a very solid body, according to the seller, as well as with a full exhaust system and a new aluminum radiator.
In other words, the restoration has already been jumpstarted, though, given the new engine under the hood, this Corvette seems to rather qualify for a restomod.
A 1954 Corvette isn’t something that’s very easy to find these days, so unsurprisingly, the car comes with a rather hefty price. The bidding is currently underway, and the top offer already gets close to $13,000, with 4 days left until the auction expires.
The car has received nearly 30 bids, and there’s no doubt the number will increase as more people come across it. If you want to see it live, it’s parked in Walker, Louisiana.
