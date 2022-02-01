Video: Owner Totals His Corvette Z06 During a Track Day at Willow Springs Raceway

Sports cars are made to be raced and the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is one of the finest in this regard. That’s until the driver makes a tiny mistake and the fun stops, sometimes with tragic consequences. A video uploaded on YouTube shows the scary moment a driver loses control of his C7 Corvette Z06 and rolls over the car. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in this accident, although the Vette was probably totaled.
The video starts with a Velocity Yellow C7 Corvette Z06 standing in the pits at the Willow Springs Raceway in California. We can see the car exiting the pits and the video changes to the in-vehicle Performance Data Recorder camera. Not long after that, the video shows the driver losing control of the car after coming out of a corner, hitting a mound of dirt, and rolling over.
The aftermath of the crash shows the Z06 upside down in the field, with the roof collapsed on the passenger’s side. Both he and the driver were incredibly lucky, escaping unharmed from the accident. They were even able to laugh a couple of moments later, next to the Vette’s wreck. We don’t know if the car is still repairable but the best part is no one was injured in the accident.
“Well, it was fun while it lasted. We’ve got some good war stories to tell, huh, Tom?” the driver, Steve, says to his friend that was in the passenger seat. “Well, that’s it for today as far as racing, kind of had a boo-boo. Yeah, we’re OK, just get me on my feet, I’ll be OK.”
Considering the car was running at 90 mph when the driver lost control, it’s easy to see how lucky they were. An accident like that could’ve easily ended with a trip to the hospital, if not worse. Nevertheless, considering the driver knows his car, the race track is the safest place to test the true performance of a sports car like the Corvette Z06. We hope he learned his lesson and will see many fun days at the track.
