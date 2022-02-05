Big-Block 1965 Corvette Sting Ray and 2022 C8 Are Three Lucky Dollars Away

Of course, a naturally-aspirated flat-plane crankshaft 5.5-liter V8 with an 8,600 rpm redline and capable of delivering 670 horsepower trumps its lesser C8 Stingray sibling any given 495-horsepower Z51 day. Though, one should not easily dismiss this Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat 3LT example all too easily. After all, it might adorn your two-car garage alongside a matching-crimson classic big-block Corvette.
Just in case the $3 win situation might sound like a catch, let us explain. There is none. Just the latest Dream Giveaway Garage raffle, which includes the 2022 edition of their traditional Corvette giveaway. Complete with a red 2022 Chevy Corvette Z51 Stingray and a show-worthy crimson/maroon 1965 big-block 396ci V8 Sting Ray.
The organization has sweepstakes with huge names attached as sponsors (Continental, Lingenfelter, BBS, in this case) that promote and lend a helping hand to various charities. Anything goes: children, veterans, homeless people, cancer patients, etc. So, anyone can donate between $3 (for a chance) and $5k (for up to 14,400 tickets via promo codes). Even if they do not win, at least they help somebody live a better life, gain access to education, or alleviate a dire sickness.
all these beauties. Even better, the organization has various other perks attached to every lottery. This 2022 Corvette dream giveaway even includes an $8,500 gift certificate good for a Backyard Buddy lift, along with no less than $40k for the prize taxes!
Officially underway since the start of the month, the 2022 Corvette Dream Giveaway includes double chances of winning. Both a highly-desirable 2022 C8 Corvette, as well as an iconic 1965 second-generation Sting Ray Sport Coupe. One powered by the rare and ferocious carbureted 396ci V8. A motor that churned out no less than 425 horsepower some 57 years ago – which is just 70 ponies shy of the 6.2-liter LT2 mill tucked in a midship position in the C8!
By the way, we hope everyone is seated and ready to refrain from dropping jaws. The 2022 Stingray we see here is packed with goodies, and the MSRP on the window sticker shows the standard vehicle price jumped from $72,850 to no less than $87,615. Even better, the Corvette will not remain in stock form.
Lingenfelter Performance Engineering, the C8 will be treated to a 560-horsepower upgrade, a Corsa performance exhaust system, as well as a lowering kit. Not to mention the matte bronze CR-1 BBS wheels and Continental ExtremeContact tires that will make sure power will properly get down to the pavement. Graciously but firmly.
As for the other crimson hero, it is just as enticing. Or more, depending on whether you are a modern Corvette aficionado or a vintage fan all the way. Classic and restored, the ‘65 Sting Ray got dressed up via a no-expense-spared remastering to a Milano Maroon paintjob with matching dark red/maroon interior. All in all, one of the nicest mid-year vintage Chevy examples this outlet has ever given away, for sure.
Naturally, those are not the only high-collectability highlights. There is also the rad big-block engine, four-speed manual transmission, and Positraction, among other perks to consider. As for options, these are equally in abundance: powered steering and disc brakes, transistorized ignition, Teakwood steering wheel, or the Knockoff wheels with spinners.
