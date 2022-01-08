2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Shines Dark With Gray and Red Details for a Mere $3

Drawing inspiration from the fastback body styles of the late 1940s, Cadillac’s successor for the CTS series took a new name and a slightly different sedan layout. Other things changed just as subtly. Such as the CT5-V relinquishing its flagship place for a new king, the Blackwing version.
Luckily, just like the smaller, nimbler, and slightly underrated CT4-V sibling, it followed mightily in the footsteps of their respective predecessors. For example, the CT4-V Blackwing goes to town and the track with a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine packing almost 500 ponies (472 hp and 445 lb-ft/603 Nm, to be precise). Not bad for a compact executive sedan.
Then, its larger CT5-V Blackwing sibling ups the ante on both the CT4-V Blackwing and the regular CT5-V (also a 3.0L V6 with 360 hp compared to a CT4-V's 325 ponies) with a traditional switch to V8 oomph. One of the beefy supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine variety to make sure any Caddy fan will be satisfied. As such, even though it cannot compete with the new wave of high-performance EVs anymore, it still qualifies as one of the greatest rides ever from the American luxury powerhouse.
CT4-V Blackwing (in case anyone was wondering). Instead, someone who is lucky enough might need as little as $3 to bring home the most powerful Cadillac ever.
That comes courtesy of the Largo, Florida-based Dream Giveaway Garage, an online sweepstakes platform for licensed charities. They always have very cool automotive-related lotteries, and currently raise funds for various charities in exchange for perks such as a ‘66 Nova, 2021 Tesla Model S Ludicrous+ (hurry up, it ends the fastest), the traditional muscle car names plus the ‘Vette, and more.
If not for the 2022 Blackwing, chief among them would have been a recently introduced Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. Alas, the most powerful Wrangler ever needs to patiently wait for its turn. And so, we can focus on the black with gray and crimson details CT5 Blackwing, which is advertised to be capable of delivering up to 668 supercharged ponies. Thus, one should always let the V8 whine away at the crowd of onlookers, perhaps on the way to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph (320 kph).
With optional promotion codes, which are easy to come by on the platform itself, one can enter the sweepstakes with a single chance to win for a mere $3. Naturally, one can always up the ante with more ticket donations, which can go all the way up to $5k for a total of no less than 7,200 tickets (+3,600 bonus). It’s still way less than CT5-V Blackwing’s MSRP.
Not to mention the sweepstakes winner is also getting all the taxes covered (worth $29k) and a lot of extra perks. Such as the Jet Black paintjob with Jet Black accents ($6,090), Carbon Fiber 1 and 2 packages, ten-speed auto transmission, 19-inch alloy wheels, or a few additional red accents, among many others.
