Electric Blue 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Is Barely Driven and Highly Seductive

Would you by any chance be in the mood for bidding on a brand spanking new 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, with less than 300 miles (480 km) on the clock? If the answer is yes, or if you just want to admire one that features such a tremendous spec, then keep reading.
As you well know, the Blackwing variant of the CT4-V is considerably more extreme than the car on which it is based. The latter only has 325 hp and 380 lb-ft (515 Nm) of torque, courtesy of a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-pot, whereas the Blackwing comes with a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6, producing 472 hp and 445 lb-ft (603 Nm) of torque.
While you can get it with an optional 10-speed automatic, Caddy’s smallest hardcore sports sedan comes standard with a six-speed manual gearbox.
Such is the case with this car, up for grabs through Cars and Bids. It’s number 61 of the first 250 Collector Series models and it features a vibrant Electric Blue exterior to go with a very well-specified Jet-Black interior.
Just check out some of this equipment: Jet Black leather seats with Jet Black accents ($4,900), Carbon Fiber 1 Package ($4,350), Carbon Fiber 2 Package ($2,650), Sunroof ($1,050), Technology Package with its Head-up Display ($725), and the Climate Package ($600) which also adds power and ventilated driver and front passenger seats with lumbar massage function.
What’s interesting is that the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing retails from $58,995 and somebody already bid $68,000 for this one, with 6 days left to go in the auction. To put things into perspective, you can get a new BMW M3 for $69,900, but of course, it all comes down to which car you find more appealing, ultimately.
Car reviewers such as Doug DeMuro, who did enjoy driving the CT4-V Blackwing, would still rather have the M3, which is saying a lot. Then again, the Bimmer’s grotesque radiator grille kind of makes the Caddy look like a supermodel when it comes to styling.
While you can get it with an optional 10-speed automatic, Caddy’s smallest hardcore sports sedan comes standard with a six-speed manual gearbox.
Such is the case with this car, up for grabs through Cars and Bids. It’s number 61 of the first 250 Collector Series models and it features a vibrant Electric Blue exterior to go with a very well-specified Jet-Black interior.
Just check out some of this equipment: Jet Black leather seats with Jet Black accents ($4,900), Carbon Fiber 1 Package ($4,350), Carbon Fiber 2 Package ($2,650), Sunroof ($1,050), Technology Package with its Head-up Display ($725), and the Climate Package ($600) which also adds power and ventilated driver and front passenger seats with lumbar massage function.
What’s interesting is that the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing retails from $58,995 and somebody already bid $68,000 for this one, with 6 days left to go in the auction. To put things into perspective, you can get a new BMW M3 for $69,900, but of course, it all comes down to which car you find more appealing, ultimately.
Car reviewers such as Doug DeMuro, who did enjoy driving the CT4-V Blackwing, would still rather have the M3, which is saying a lot. Then again, the Bimmer’s grotesque radiator grille kind of makes the Caddy look like a supermodel when it comes to styling.