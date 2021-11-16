Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing Models Feature an Array of Hidden Details

Aside from their amazing performance, Cadillac’s V-Series Blackwing cars also come with a wide range of hidden details. For example, both models were tested at GM’s proving grounds in Milford and Warren, Michigan, and designers decided to pay homage to those sites with laser-etched maps of each location on the paddle shift covers of manual-gearbox models.
Then there’s the customer representation on the steering wheel, as each buyer gets his or her own unique serialized V-Series plaque on top of the carbon fiber insert.
“The CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing are the quintessential examples of form and function coming together,” said Cadillac chief engineer, Brandon Vivian. “This was made possible by Engineering and Design working together from the very beginning to get the most out of these cars. The paddle shifter covers symbolize that union, with the customer at the center of it all.”
The maps represent just two of the more than two dozen discreet or hidden visual references to the V-Series brand. Some details are more obvious, like the V-Series logo with its unique Mondrian pattern on the manual shift knob, or the Blackwing emblem positioned in a pocket of each 19-inch Tech Bronze wheel.
Others are harder to spot, like the Mondrian pattern on the underwing or the V-Series logo found on the air strakes belonging to the optional Carbon Fiber 1 package. Meanwhile, some touches are hidden altogether, says the carmaker.
“The driving experience of these special models never fails to impress,” added Vivian. “And the more you look inside, outside and even below the surface, the more they reward.”
The 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing are priced from $59,990 and $84,990 respectively but can set you back as much as $87,775 when fully loaded (in case of the former) and $125,980 if you fully configure the flagship model.
