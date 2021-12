Lingenfelter Performance Teams Up With Magnuson Superchargers To Make 1,000-Horsepower

Going back many decades, Lingenfelter has been a performance partner for General Motors. They have long been the ones who would take a Corvette and turn the speed up to 11. They also were so close to Chevy that they could offer more power without voiding the warranty.This year they started off a partnership with Magnuson Superchargers by creating packages for GM trucks. Both the Silverado and Sierra were included so long as they used either the 5.3-liter or 6.2-liter V8. Those trucks make 545 or 650-horsepower depending on the engine Then, they dialed the new C8 Corvette up to 706-horsepower with the use of a supercharger. That's more than the new Z06 that people still can't get their hands on.Now, they've just dropped a trailer showing what happens when they max out the LS 427. The result is over 1000-horsepower. 1,078-horsepower, to be precise. It also makes 920 lb-ft (1,247 Nm) of torque. Amazingly enough, it does all of this very evenly.Power isn't just at the very top of the power band. The dyno graph shows that at 3,000-RPM the engine is making 450ish horsepower and 750ish lb-ft (1,016 Nm) of torque. Unlike a turbocharger that needs to spool up, the supercharger is already making power at that point.That's one reason that the engine can rocket up to that 1,078-horsepower figure by the time it gets to 7,000-RPM. All of this was done with just a 70mm pulley, so more power might be on the table. We can't wait to see this package make it to the market.