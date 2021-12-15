3 Lingenfelter Teases C8 Corvette More Powerful Than The New Z06

2 This Viper Could Embarrass Any Ferrari From Its Era, It Still Pulls Hard on the Drag Strip

Lingenfelter Performance Teams Up With Magnuson Superchargers To Make 1,000-Horsepower

It's been a banner year for Lingenfelter Performance. They've released new kits for trucks, new performance parts for the C8 Corvette, and now they've dropped a dyno result combining a Magnuson Supercharger with an LS 427. The resulting 1078-horsepower could be a game-changer. 6 photos



This year they started off a partnership with Magnuson Superchargers by creating packages for GM trucks. Both the Silverado and Sierra were included so long as they used either the 5.3-liter or 6.2-liter V8. Those trucks make 545 or



Then, they dialed the new C8 Corvette up to 706-horsepower with the use of a supercharger. That's



Now, they've just dropped a trailer showing what happens when they max out the LS 427. The result is over 1000-horsepower. 1,078-horsepower, to be precise. It also makes 920 lb-ft (1,247 Nm) of torque. Amazingly enough, it does all of this very evenly.



Power isn't just at the very top of the power band. The dyno graph shows that at 3,000-RPM the engine is making 450ish horsepower and 750ish lb-ft (1,016 Nm) of torque. Unlike a turbocharger that needs to spool up, the supercharger is already making power at that point.



That's one reason that the engine can rocket up to that 1,078-horsepower figure by the time it gets to 7,000-RPM. All of this was done with just a 70mm pulley, so more power might be on the table. We can't wait to see this package make it to the market.

Going back many decades, Lingenfelter has been a performance partner for General Motors. They have long been the ones who would take a Corvette and turn the speed up to 11. They also were so close to Chevy that they could offer more power without voiding the warranty.This year they started off a partnership with Magnuson Superchargers by creating packages for GM trucks. Both the Silverado and Sierra were included so long as they used either the 5.3-liter or 6.2-liter V8. Those trucks make 545 or 650-horsepower depending on the engine Then, they dialed the new C8 Corvette up to 706-horsepower with the use of a supercharger. That's more than the new Z06 that people still can't get their hands on.Now, they've just dropped a trailer showing what happens when they max out the LS 427. The result is over 1000-horsepower. 1,078-horsepower, to be precise. It also makes 920 lb-ft (1,247 Nm) of torque. Amazingly enough, it does all of this very evenly.Power isn't just at the very top of the power band. The dyno graph shows that at 3,000-RPM the engine is making 450ish horsepower and 750ish lb-ft (1,016 Nm) of torque. Unlike a turbocharger that needs to spool up, the supercharger is already making power at that point.That's one reason that the engine can rocket up to that 1,078-horsepower figure by the time it gets to 7,000-RPM. All of this was done with just a 70mm pulley, so more power might be on the table. We can't wait to see this package make it to the market.