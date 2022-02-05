1984 Chevrolet Corvette Barn Find Needs a Good Wash and a Good Mechanic

1984 was a pretty good year for the Corvette, as Chevrolet ended up building around 54,500 units, all of them in the coupe body style.
This was the second biggest Corvette output since this nameplate came to be, and this is even more impressive given the GM brand didn’t offer a convertible for this model year.
The standard engine was the 350 (5.7-liter) developing 205 horsepower, and it could be paired with either a 4-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission.
The Vette that we have here still comes with the original V8 under the hood, though on the other hand, this no longer runs due to a reason that’s really not that hard to figure out. As you can easily tell from the photos in the gallery, this Corvette has been sitting in a garage for many years, and the dust on the body is just living proof in this regard.
While it’s hard to tell if the engine is locked up from sitting or not, simply because the Craigslist seller hasn’t shared such info, this Corvette still comes with all the parts in place. This is without a doubt good news for someone planning a full restoration, though, on the other hand, a thorough inspection in person is still recommended to better determine the overall condition.
Unfortunately, many essential details are missing, so we have no clue if the car is still entirely original or not. The odometer apparently indicates 118,000 miles (this is close to 190,000 km), and this mileage appears to suggest the car hasn’t been off the road for too long.
The selling price is probably the best news this time. The seller only wants $2,850 for this Corvette, and if the engine can still be saved, it all looks to be a pretty good deal for someone not necessarily planning a full restoration but also interested in a daily driver.
