C8 Chevy Corvette Drags Caddy ATS-V, Custom Bolt-On Recipe Beats Tuning

Because General Motors still does not allow owners and aftermarket outlets to fiddle with C8 Chevy Corvette powertrain electronics, people have gotten highly creative. Some went down the forced induction route, others have found their recipes.
Usually, when a C8 Corvette Stingray lines up at the dragstrip, people know what to expect. As always, there are exceptions. Either supercharged or turbo, traditionally. But on this occasion, we are dealing with the “quickest all motor C8” in the world, according to the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube.
The latest video (as of February 1st, 2022) embedded below follows some daytime action at Orlando Speed World Dragway in Orlando, Florida, as the white C8 lines up with a couple of General Motors siblings. However, this time around, we got the chance to dig a little deeper into the background of the main “America’s sports car” character.
Owned by the good folks behind the Action Auto Care outlet, it is a Stingray that should not be trifled with. Back in late December last year, they reported a new power level of 523-wheel horsepower, which allegedly gave them an all-time best of 10.33s, according to a DRACS explanation panel seen at the very end footage.
As for the recipe that enabled it, there are a few pointers. Both in the comments for the main video, as well as the second post that is coming directly from the social media reel of the C8 owners. Now, it is time for the action, as the Corvette duked it out with a tuned Caddy ATS-V and a crimson Chevy Camaro.
While the latter faced off against the ‘Vette in a bracket-style race (from the 1:25 mark), the real challenge was to outperform the dark green Caddy. Unfortunately, there is no way of telling what modifications were made to the luxury coupe.
Only the result will speak for itself, though only after putting everything into the proper perspective via a quick 10.47s solo run from the C8. Then, it is time for a 10.35s ET versus a close 10.41s run...
