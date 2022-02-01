1963 Chevrolet Corvette Barn Find Looks Gorgeous, Mixed News Under the Hood

The base Corvette was available for the model year 1963 with a 327 (5.3-liter) engine developing 250 horsepower, while the upgraded options came with 300, 340, and 360 horsepower.
The top-of-the-range powerplant, also known as RPO L84, was equipped with Ram-Jet fuel injection, therefore offering a boost of adrenaline that everybody loved.
Chevrolet built a total of 21,512 Vettes for this model year, and the production was almost evenly divided between convertibles and coupes: 10,919 and 10,594 units, respectively.
The convertible that we have here is one the best occasions you can find today to take a peek at the 1963 Corvette, pretty much because it comes in a very impressive condition.
While eBay seller l.amotors hasn’t mentioned whether the car has been restored or not, what we do know is that it spent years in a garage, and it was running when parked.
Painted in Ermine White and sporting a Red Vinyl interior, the Corvette is said to be “all original except the headlights.” However, the seller also adds that the 327 engine under the hood is NOM (which typically stands for “not original motor,” so maybe the car isn’t necessarily that original after all).
The engine currently turns over, but we don’t know if it can be started easily or not. This is something that only the buyer can figure out, as the car is currently listed for auction on eBay.
Unsurprisingly, lots of people are fighting to take this car home, as the auction has already received close to 30 bids in only a few hours since it went live. The top offer at the time of writing is a little over $22,000, and given this is a no-reserve auction, whoever sends the top offer wins the car.
If you want to see this shiny Corvette in person, you can find it in Alabama.
Chevrolet built a total of 21,512 Vettes for this model year, and the production was almost evenly divided between convertibles and coupes: 10,919 and 10,594 units, respectively.
The convertible that we have here is one the best occasions you can find today to take a peek at the 1963 Corvette, pretty much because it comes in a very impressive condition.
While eBay seller l.amotors hasn’t mentioned whether the car has been restored or not, what we do know is that it spent years in a garage, and it was running when parked.
Painted in Ermine White and sporting a Red Vinyl interior, the Corvette is said to be “all original except the headlights.” However, the seller also adds that the 327 engine under the hood is NOM (which typically stands for “not original motor,” so maybe the car isn’t necessarily that original after all).
The engine currently turns over, but we don’t know if it can be started easily or not. This is something that only the buyer can figure out, as the car is currently listed for auction on eBay.
Unsurprisingly, lots of people are fighting to take this car home, as the auction has already received close to 30 bids in only a few hours since it went live. The top offer at the time of writing is a little over $22,000, and given this is a no-reserve auction, whoever sends the top offer wins the car.
If you want to see this shiny Corvette in person, you can find it in Alabama.