2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Costs Supercar Money

Mercedes-AMG has put a price tag on the 2022 GT 63 S E Performance. The super sedan with electric assistance will officially launch in Europe from April, and it costs a small fortune.
For the base model, if we can call it that, the Affalterbach brand is asking at least €196,897.40 (equal to $220,261) in Germany, whereas the Edition variant could be yours from €218,674.40 ($244,398).
The icing on the cake is the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, which pumps out 639 ps (630 hp / 470 kW) at 5,500-6,500 rpm and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque at 2,500-4,500 rpm. The electric motor, backed up by a 6.1 kWh battery, generates 204 ps (201 hp / 150 kW) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft), and the combined output and torque are rated at 843 ps (831 hp / 620 kW) and in excess of 1,400 Nm (1,033+ lb-ft).
Hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic+ all-wheel drive, the assembly enables a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in 2.9 seconds. The GT 63 S E Performance can hit the 200 kph (124 mph) mark in less than 10 seconds after setting off and will keep pushing up to 316 kph (196 mph). The average fuel consumption is 7.9 l/100 km (29.8 mpg-US), and the car, which has a curb weight of 2,380 kg (5,247 lbs), emits 180 g/km of CO2.
Some of the standard gear includes the AMG Ride Control+ suspension, AMG Dynamics, and ceramic brakes. The Edition model is available in the Green Hell Magno paint finish, with 21-inch wheels, and brings the Night Package and Night Package II to the party, as well as the Aerodynamics, and Exterior Carbon packages, all of which bear the signature of AMG. Exclusive Nappa leather is on deck too alongside the contrasting topstitching. The AMG Performance seats are optional, together with the black piano lacquer trim or carbon accents.
