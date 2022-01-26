1971 Chevrolet Corvette Stored in a Heated Garage Seems to Requite Only a Little TLC

1971 was a good year for the Corvette, with Chevrolet building a total of 21,801 units, out of which 14,680 of them came with a coupe body style.
The convertible was obviously the second choice for the majority of buyers out there, so the GM brand ended up producing just 7,121 units.
The engine lineup included two choices, namely the 350 (5.7-liter) Turbo-Fire and the 454 (7.4-liter) Turbo-Jet, with the latter offered with higher power output.
First and foremost, the 350 could be equipped with either a 4-speed transmission or a Turbo Hydra-Matic, therefore developing 330 and 270 horsepower, respectively. When fitted with a Turbo Hydra-Matic unit, the 454 V8 could go as high as 425 horsepower, thus transforming the Corvette into a small rocket on wheels.
This is what made so many people love the Corvette, as the 1971 model wasn’t only about the looks but also about the performance under the hood.
The example that we have here perfectly exhibits this mix, as it looks like the car doesn’t require more than basic TLC.
Stored in a heated garage by the previous owner, the Corvette is now for sale once again, and judging from the photos shared by eBay seller bobby414033, everything is in pretty good condition. The car comes with new brakes and a few other new parts, but a live inspection is obviously recommended to figure out what needs to be fixed and what doesn’t.
There’s just one thing that some people might not like. The engine might not be a matching-numbers unit, so it’s up to the buyer to figure this out.
At first glance, this Corvette appears to check many of the boxes, not only for a restoration candidate but for a regular driver as well. It goes without saying it can’t come cheap, but for about $22,000, you’re free to take it home at any time.
