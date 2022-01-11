More Chevrolet Cars Might Be Delivered Without the Park Assist Systems Installed

The electronic chip shortage continues to affect General Motors Vehicles, and now the American carmaker needs to choose which features they keep and which will do without to keep the cars rolling out of the production lines. The latest on the chopping block is the Park Assist systems in some Chevrolet cars.
We already know some models wearing the Cadillac and Buick badges had to be delivered without the useful Park Assist. The latest affected is the Chevrolet brand, with several models missing the same park assist features, in some cases only the Rear and in some cases both Rear and Front Park Assist.
First on the list are the Camaro and the Corvette, which might get to their owners without the Rear Park Assist. This feature is supposed to come standard on the 3LT, 2SS, and ZL1 trim levels of the 2022 Camaro, as well as all trims of the Corvette. This is quite a bummer, considering how bad the rear visibility is in these cars.
The Silverado is also affected, starting with 1500 Limited and Heavy Duty range, but also extends to the fully refreshed Silverado 1500. More specifically, the WT, LT, RST, and LT Trail Boss trims will have missing Rear Park Assist, while the LTZ and High Country trims will come without the Front and Rear Park Assist. These features were offered standard or as part of a safety package.
Next on the list is the Trailblazer, with some units with LS, LT, Activ, and RS trims possibly missing the Rear Park Assist system. Some units of the 2022 Tahoe and 2022 Suburban will also be built without Front and Rear Park Assist, which is usually standard on all trim levels, according to GM Authority.
While we know the models affected, not all cars will be delivered without parking assist capability, so it depends on the owner’s luck. It is still unclear whether Chevrolet will retrofit these systems at a later date or if the affected customers will receive a credit.
