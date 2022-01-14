1972 Chevrolet Corvette Comes Alongside Another Chassis, Hides a Ton of Changes

Finding the right Corvette for a full restoration is much harder than you’d be tempted to believe, even if theoretically, there are plenty of project cars out there ready for the job.
The 1972 model that we have here is also seeking total restoration, though, on the other hand, the car already hides a series of changes that more or less jumpstarted the process.
Let’s start with what the eyes can see and tell everybody the car needs fixes in all the key areas, including in terms of metal. eBay seller bruchhouse says the vehicle has already been repainted more than 30 years ago, and even though new seats, carpet, and door panels have also been installed, their current condition still requires a new refresh.
Now let’s proceed to the part that everybody is interested in.
The Corvette has been built to 1970 LT-1 specs, so the engine has already been rebuilt. The current owner explains it has also been balanced and blueprinted, and it still comes alongside the original carburetor.
On the other hand, the Corvette spent the most recent decades in a garage, pretty much because the owner wanted to fully restore it but didn’t get the chance to complete the process. A rough 1979 rolling chassis has already been purchased to prepare the restoration, especially as the existing frame seems to exhibit massive rust issues.
This ’72 Chevrolet Corvette ended up being listed for sale, and unsurprisingly, there are plenty of people out there who are willing to get it and complete its overhaul. The bidding is underway as we speak, with over 20 offers received so far. However, the top $8,000 bid still isn’t enough to unlock the reserve.
The vehicle is parked in Spring, Texas if any potential buyer wants to inspect the car in person (which they should, especially since this is the best way to assess the current condition of the Vette more accurately).
