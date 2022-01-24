Corvette C8 Stingray Races Ram TRX With FBO E85 Setup, Loser Gets Embarrassed

The Ram 1500 TRX is a tremendous truck, with enough performance to satisfy just about anybody. However, it’s just too heavy to be a real threat for a genuine supercar, even an “entry-level” one like the Corvette C8 Stingray.
This latest generation Stingray is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter LT2 V8 engine, which is derived from the old C7 Stingray’s LT1 V8. Together with the optional NPP sport exhaust system, this engine will send a total of 495 hp (502 ps) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque to its rear wheels, with the help of an eight-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.
Make no mistake, this is a quick car, needing just 2.9 seconds in order to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill.
The Ram TRX is quick too, obviously, but only by performance truck standards. It uses a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine – the same one you’d find under the hood of a Challenger/Charger Hellcat – rated at 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque.
With the help of an eight-speed automatic of its own, the TRX will get you from 0 to 60 in 4.5 seconds. It can also cover a quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph (174 kph), which again, is pretty good, but it’s not going to worry the C8 Vette.
What should worry a Stingray driver is something like this Nitrous-tuned TRX, which according to the uploader is packing an upper/lower pulley, ported supercharger, long tube headers and an E85 tune.
Once the light went green, the truck didn’t even need to use nitrous in order to outrun the Vette, flying past the finish line in 11.25 seconds at 124 mph (200 kph) – the Corvette could only manage an 11.9-second run at 122 mph (196 kph).
Had the TRX driver used nitrous, they would have probably covered the quarter mile in the low-to-mid 10-second range.
Make no mistake, this is a quick car, needing just 2.9 seconds in order to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill.
The Ram TRX is quick too, obviously, but only by performance truck standards. It uses a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine – the same one you’d find under the hood of a Challenger/Charger Hellcat – rated at 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque.
With the help of an eight-speed automatic of its own, the TRX will get you from 0 to 60 in 4.5 seconds. It can also cover a quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph (174 kph), which again, is pretty good, but it’s not going to worry the C8 Vette.
What should worry a Stingray driver is something like this Nitrous-tuned TRX, which according to the uploader is packing an upper/lower pulley, ported supercharger, long tube headers and an E85 tune.
Once the light went green, the truck didn’t even need to use nitrous in order to outrun the Vette, flying past the finish line in 11.25 seconds at 124 mph (200 kph) – the Corvette could only manage an 11.9-second run at 122 mph (196 kph).
Had the TRX driver used nitrous, they would have probably covered the quarter mile in the low-to-mid 10-second range.