This 1989 Corvette Was Put Together Using Parts From 9 Different Cars, Looks Dystopian

I think the people who designed the fourth-generation Corvette don't get enough credit for coming up with a completely new aesthetic. Visually, the C4 stepped all the way out of its predecessor’s shadow, while also featuring a new chassis, new electronics, new mechanical bits, the works.
That being said, it’s not exactly the quintessential Corvette. When it first came out, its engines were rather lackluster, with properly powerful variants arriving in the late 80s and early 90s, roughly half a decade later - and I’m not even sure the B2K Callaway model should count.
Anyway, it’s not hard to understand why somebody might want to modify a C4 Vette and with that in mind (hope you’re sitting down for this), check out the so-called Amalgam, a rebodied 1989 Corvette made using parts from nine other cars.
The images were posted to Reddit recently by the owner of the vehicle, who thankfully also provided a list of some of the parts that went into creating this surprisingly dystopian-looking sports car. You could also call it a “discount Batmobile,” unless you feel that’s a bit harsh.
Let’s go through all the listed mods, starting with the front bumper, taken from a BMW i8 and positioned upside-down. The front splitter is the original C4 bumper but cut in half (also mounted upside down), the headlights come from a Hyundai Kona, the hood and fenders from an AR-body Camaro stock car, lower side vents from a Fiat X1/9 and the rear glass is from a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
But wait, there’s more. The seats and the fog lights were allegedly taken from a Polaris Slingshot, the fuel cap used to belong to a Dodge Challenger and the side mirrors are from an Arrma RC chassis. There are a few more mods, but only minor stuff (cameras for mirrors etc.).
The builder of the vehicle stated that he was heavily inspired by the Quadra Type 66 “Javelina” from Cyberpunk 2077. How cool is that?
