C8 Chevy Corvette Lowered on Contrasting AG Luxury Wheels Has Yin and Yang Style

Some people love monochromatic or all-white, custom looks. Others are thorough adopters of the murdered-out car lifestyle. But there are also a few creations that jauntily dabble in between.
When it comes to interestingly cool, yet graciously subtle custom projects, the good folks over at Sacramento, California-based vehicle specialist Diamond Autosport clearly have us covered. Even if they sometimes grace us with the presence of forged luxury wheels from Los Angeles-based Forgiato Designs. A notoriously outrageously controversial label, indeed.
Yet, they somehow manage to arrange everything neatly into place so that most people would not run amuck in visual terror. Perhaps it was just a string of casual errors. Alas, we think it’s the exact opposite. Especially when it comes to tasty white-and-black creations. They seem to get the hang of it, irrespective of the custom forged wheel provider.
Now, it’s time for yet another yin and yang example. The contrasting hero is none other than a C8 Corvette. While all OEM eyes are affixed to major introductions like the 70th Anniversary special edition visual package, let’s not forget the Stingray is always a blank canvas for making the C8 your own. As well as a true darling of the aftermarket realm.
Case in point. The white C8 Corvette Stingray seen here is packing a wide assortment of contrasting glossy black bits and pieces. Only fitting, considering the black top and A-pillars. Even better, it rides lowered on a set of matching black (and hulking) AG Luxury forged wheels. Odd, isn’t it? Especially because AGL usually befits humongous exotics, rather than “America’s sports car.”
Yet again, Diamond Autosport’s flair strikes again. This is much harder than botching up a Forgiato Corvette attempt. Check out the second post embedded below from the wheel specialist of a blue Corvette done with less style and almost no panache by a different aftermarket outlet, aka 713motoring on social media.
