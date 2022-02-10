Gorgeous Custom Triumph Thruxton "Jade" Hits the Auction Block

Spanish workshop Tamarit, together with Artcurial, is auctioning off its 100th motorcycle at the Salon Rétromobile in Paris. The machine, aptly named Jade, is a custom Triumph Thruxton designed to stand out from the crowd – much like high-end jewelry.
Tamarit has been around since 2015 and has rapidly become known for the elegance and chic aesthetics it gives to its bespoke machines. In just a few years, the workshop grew from designing a café racer based on a Triumph Thruxton 900cc to a portfolio that includes dozens of stunning custom pieces that start as modern Triumphs.
Tamarit's work focuses on enhancing the bikes' features, adding a unique twist that turns them into exceptional machines. For its 100th model, the workshop decided to do things differently: it created Jade with the goal of turning into a gem that would shine as part of Artcurial's auction.
It named it Jade since its coat of paint resembles the green, durable material. The bike started its life as a carburetor-model Triumph Bonneville Thruxton and has received a series of modifications.
Gold, chrome, and leather are the materials that stood at the base of this project. A lot of attention to detail went into creating this beauty – the work involved around 250 hours of meticulous labor. The skilled team from Tamarit fitted Jade with a custom-made methacrylate front fairing, giving it a more aerodynamic profile.
The swingarm has been extended by 15 cm (6 in), lowering the bike's height. The cooling system has also been modified to cool the oil through the chassis. Other features added include a Hagon mono shock absorber, Beringer calipers, Galfer discs, K&N filters, and a Zard exhaust.
A floating single-seater seat, hand-upholstered in brown leather, completes the classic, elegant look that Tamarit likes to put on its models.
This custom Triumph Thruxton is set to be auctioned off without reserve at Salon Rétromobile on March 19th, and it's expected to fetch between 50,000 and 70,000 € (~ $57,112 and $79,952).
