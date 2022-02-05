2022 Chevrolet Corvette Loses Rear Park Assist Because We All Know Why

The consensus right now is the chip shortage would ease off at some point later this year, but on the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean all the struggles would just go away overnight.
This means carmakers are still trying to cope with the lack of semiconductors as we speak, and most recently, Chevrolet turned to another painful decision simply because it doesn’t have enough chips.
The GM brand has reportedly decided to remove the Rear Park Assist option from the 2022 Corvette, with all customers to be provided with a $50 credit.
The good news is there’s a chance Chevrolet would eventually be able to install the system at a later time when the necessary chips are no longer in short supply, though at this point, the information in this regard is still very limited.
The target for this retrofit is the fourth quarter of the year, but as everybody knows already, making any highly accurate prediction is pretty difficult right now due to the fast-changing conditions of the market as a whole.
If you’re the kind of person who likes to see the glass half-full, there’s also some good news. Not a lot of customers are expected to be affected by Chevrolet’s decision to drop the Rear Park Assist, simply because it only targets the 2022 Corvette.
This particular model is projected to reach the end of production in early May, after which Chevrolet will start preparing the assembly lines for the model year 2023.
General Motors expects the chip inventory to improve towards the end of the year, though for now, the limited supply also continues to cause disruptions in its daily operations. Rival Ford also predicted a slight recovery in the second half of the year, but this week, the company announced a new series of production adjustments specifically supposed to help deal with the limited chip inventory.
