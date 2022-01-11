The 2022 Nissan Frontier Feels Old, Says Doug DeMuro

“Feels old” is a pretty vague way to describe a truck, but in the Frontier’s case, “feels old” is the most honest way to describe the 2022 model.
Even mechanically-uninclined people can tell the Frontier uses the same 3.8-liter V6 and nine-speed automatic transmission from the 2020 model. But similarities don’t end here. Doug DeMuro correctly highlights that we’re dealing with a mildly upgraded platform instead of a brand-new frame, which is a bit underwhelming if you know the Frontier’s history.
More specifically, the D22 was introduced in the United States in 1997 to replace the D21-generation Hardbody. Subsequently replaced by the D40 for the 2005 model year, the Frontier soldiered on unchanged until 2020, when the mid-size pickup truck received the previously mentioned engine and transmission. Speaking of which, the nine-speed automatic is manufactured by Nissan’s JATCO division under license from Mercedes.
DeMuro also highlights the old-school steering wheel that’s “borrowed from the Nissan Pathfinder. The old Pathfinder which came out in 2013.” On second thought, it looks more similar to the Titan’s steering wheel that also feels outdated compared to the Ford F-Series or the Ram P/U.
Let’s say design isn’t of the essence in a pickup truck, although it most certainly is nowadays. Even so, can you believe the steering wheel doesn’t telescope? That’s especially annoying if you’re a tall guy or gal because you have to move the seat closer to the steering wheel, resulting in little space for your knees. The stalks and door controls also look as if they came from 2005, while the rearview camera features a very low resolution.
The biggest problem of the Frontier, however, is pricing. $28,140 excluding destination charge for the base configuration or $37,370 for the crew-cabbed PRO-4X with four-wheel drive is too much compared to domestic rivals, especially in the mid-size truck segment that’s often ignored by customers in favor of full-size trucks such as the aforementioned Titan.
Alas, the PRO-4X in Doug’s review makes do with 45 points on the Dougscore leaderboard, putting it just above the Honda Ridgeline HPD. The best-ranked truck from the mid-size segment is the Tacoma TRD Pro with 50 points, followed by the 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor with 47 points.
