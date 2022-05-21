BMW X7 Pickup Imagined, Could It Succeed Where the Smaller Mercedes X-Class Failed?

The BMW X7 has received a mid-cycle refresh, with a more controversial face that sports a split-light design, flanking the bigger grille. It broke cover a little over a month ago, and since then, rendering artists have gone crazy on it, imagining all sorts of derivatives, including a pickup.
Now, we don’t need to tell you that BMW will never launch an X7 with an open bed behind the passenger compartment, do we? And with that off our chest, let’s move on to the renderings signed by Theottle, who used the Toyota Tacoma as a blank canvas in order to digitally come up with an X7 pickup.
Sporting the dedicated body panels, adapted to fit the new size, the Japanese workhorse looks like an X7, and drives (or would drive actually) like a Tacoma. Sound familiar? Well, that’s because it is, as a similar recipe was used by Mercedes-Benz in the past to launch a truck with a premium feel. The X-Class built on the Nissan Navara and managed to hold its spot in the competitive segment for two and a half years, until the Stuttgart company pulled the plug on it for good.
While rendering artists keep having their way with the 2023 X7, BMW is gearing up its launch. The first cars will start arriving at dealers nationwide this fall, in two configurations, the xDrive40i, and M60i. Priced from $77,850, before the $995 destination, the former has a 3.0-liter inline-six, with 48-volt tech, making 375 hp and 383 lb-ft (519 Nm). The latter will start at $103,100, before destination, packing a 4.4-liter V8, also with mild-hybrid assistance, pushing out 523 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm).
Set to launch early next year, the refreshed Alpina XB7 will feature the typical upgrades, and the latest-gen twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, with 48-volt tech. Power is still rated at 612 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), helping it hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.2 seconds, and a 180 mph (290 kph) top speed.
