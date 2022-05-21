BMW X7 Pickup Imagined, Could It Succeed Where the Smaller Mercedes X-Class Failed?

More on this:

1 2022 BMW iX Fights the 2022 X7 in a Tug-of-War, There Is Only One Winner

2 You Can Now Design Your Own 2023 BMW X7

3 2023 Alpina XB7 Facelift Blends Illuminated Grille With Hand-Finished Interior

4 The 2023 BMW X7 Facelift Is Here, It Keeps the V8, Adds the iDrive 8, and Lots of Styling

5 2023 BMW X7 Ain't THAT Ugly After All, Is It?