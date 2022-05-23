Chevy Silverado WT ZL1 Is a Supercharged LT4 Interceptor in Rad Mad Max Vision

Not everyone is happy about the 2022 model year improvements brought to the fourth-generation Silverado by Chevrolet. Luckily, the General Motors brand offers an alternative, and if that’s not enough, then virtual automotive artists are always happy to also lend a helping hand.
For example, one could start the online configuration on a Silverado LTD from $30,400 instead of the new 2022 Silverado that has a base MSRP of at least $33,800. Then, if it were up to Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who continues to imagine wonderful new ways of improving our feisty, street bonanza truck dreams, even more options would become available.
Alas, he does want us to work with the 2022MY Silverado, especially the Regular Cab models. This is because he recently has been building a lot of digital hype with a lengthy Off-Road/Sport Truck Single/Regular/Extended Cab pickup truck series, and the ubiquitous Silverado has been featured there on more than one occasion.
So, after dabbling with the Silverado ZR2 as a great Single Cab off-roader that would not be afraid to take on a Raptor in any dune-bashing, rock-crawling situation, he also imagined the feistier Chevy Silverado ZL1 urban sport truck that would probably eat up any Ram 1550 TRX in a CGI racetrack environment. Alas, it seems that wasn’t enough of a Silverado that we got to digitally see. Now, the full-size pickup truck is back – both with a vengeance and the desire to protect and serve.
Put simply, the pixel master just took Chevrolet’s real-world 4WD Regular Cab, Standard Bed 2022 Silverado WT (aka the work truck) and strapped most of the previous ZL1 sporty enhancements to a law enforcement version. However, the inspiration does not come from the real world anymore, as the author directly references the Mad Max realm… as well as the WT ZL1’s desire to befriend the alternate universe’s Interceptor and try to keep up with it thanks to a 650-hp supercharged LT4 V8 engine sitting under the hood!
Alas, he does want us to work with the 2022MY Silverado, especially the Regular Cab models. This is because he recently has been building a lot of digital hype with a lengthy Off-Road/Sport Truck Single/Regular/Extended Cab pickup truck series, and the ubiquitous Silverado has been featured there on more than one occasion.
So, after dabbling with the Silverado ZR2 as a great Single Cab off-roader that would not be afraid to take on a Raptor in any dune-bashing, rock-crawling situation, he also imagined the feistier Chevy Silverado ZL1 urban sport truck that would probably eat up any Ram 1550 TRX in a CGI racetrack environment. Alas, it seems that wasn’t enough of a Silverado that we got to digitally see. Now, the full-size pickup truck is back – both with a vengeance and the desire to protect and serve.
Put simply, the pixel master just took Chevrolet’s real-world 4WD Regular Cab, Standard Bed 2022 Silverado WT (aka the work truck) and strapped most of the previous ZL1 sporty enhancements to a law enforcement version. However, the inspiration does not come from the real world anymore, as the author directly references the Mad Max realm… as well as the WT ZL1’s desire to befriend the alternate universe’s Interceptor and try to keep up with it thanks to a 650-hp supercharged LT4 V8 engine sitting under the hood!